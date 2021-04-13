International Land Alliance Issues Shareholder Letter

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today issued a letter to shareholders from its President & Chief Executive Officer, Roberto Valdes.



Dear Shareholders,

The last year was historic by any measure, and while it brought extraordinary challenges, it also presented us with many unique opportunities. I am inspired by our communities’ demonstration of resilience in the face of adversity, and am optimistic with our ability to continue building a stronger global society. I would like to take this opportunity to reflect on our company’s journey thus far, highlight some of the exciting initiatives we are working on, and shed some light on our long-term vision for International Land Alliance.

The Northern Baja California region presents an opportunity for land development unlike anywhere else on the planet. We founded ILA knowing there was extensive, desirable, and conveniently located raw land available at an attractive purchase price. The region’s economy is expanding rapidly, as exemplified by the $500 million commitment from an investment syndicate for the development of the Bajamar Beverly project, suited in close proximity to several of our developments. Additionally, one of the largest private investments in Baja’s history recently occurred by a joint venture between Sempra LNG and IEnova to build the first liquefaction-export facility on North America’s Pacific coast, which is expected to bring over 10,000 jobs to the region. ILA will be reconfiguring some of our developments to accommodate the additional rental and commercial properties needed in the area as a result of this project.

With the growing trend of regular visitors to the region from the U.S., Canada, and other countries, we envisioned building a portfolio of unique properties to serve this increasing demand. After years of devoting considerable time and resources toward our development strategy, we are now at an inflection point where we have visibility into the immense value proposition of our expanding portfolio.

Despite the travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic, we made significant progress with the planning, development, construction and marketing of our properties. We are well into the construction process at the Valle Divino Resort, our project sitting on 20 acres of premier wine country, which has two “test vineyards” planted in anticipation of the eco-friendly community’s completion. In two weeks, we open our doors for public viewing of our model home at the Plaza Bajamar community consisting of 80 homes, each outfitted with state-of-the-art solar-based microgrid packages developed by our partners at CleanSpark, a NASDAQ listed company. These are prime examples of how we are carrying out our mission of offering truly sustainable, turn-key luxury homes at a fraction of the price our customers would pay in many of their existing markets.

Beyond our core development strategy, we seek to be opportunistic with the use of our real estate and proprietary proptech applications to maximize return on investment. We recently signed a letter of intent to acquire an existing 450-site project in Rosarito Beach, which will seamlessly integrate into our portfolio while providing us with expanded sales and marketing resources. At our Southern California property, we partnered with an agricultural specialist in a joint venture to facilitate an indoor-outdoor growing operation for industrial hemp plants. By leveraging vacant assets to generate revenue in the near term, we have more flexibility with company resources across the entirety of our business.

As we look forward, we are focused on executing our development roadmap while ramping up our sales and marketing initiatives as international travel returns. On that note, we opened an onsite sales office at Bajamar, and are collaborating with Baja123, eXp Mexico, and RE/MAX teams to drive our sales and marketing efforts. By utilizing innovative proptech software applications and offering a variety of lending and payment solutions including cryptocurrency, we are removing the barriers that often deter homebuyers from closing on transactions.

We are thrilled with the portfolio of core holdings we have built, which positions us exceptionally well for the record demand levels we are seeing in the real estate market. As we progress through 2021, we expect to elevate our position in the capital markets , while growing our enterprise through the commercialization of our properties, which will ultimately build long-term value for our stakeholders.

Thank you to all our shareholders and partners for your support on our journey. We are truly just getting started, and I look forward to providing the market with updates in the months ahead.

Sincerely,

Roberto Valdes

President & Chief Executive Officer

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.