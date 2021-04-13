Circle Logistics Launches Air Freight Service for Fortune 100 Companies

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), one of the fastest-growing Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in the nation, announced today that it has expanded its service offering as an Indirect Air Carrier (IAC), and has begun expedited air transport for its customers. Through its extensive network of commercial and charter air carriers, Circle Logistics now provides air service for small parcel cargo of up to 200 pounds, forwarded from any origin to any destination in the domestic U.S.



“Moving into air freight is a momentous event for Circle, as we expand into full end-to-end expedited shipping capabilities, ensuring that our customers’ production lines are kept intact,” said Grant Troyer, Vice President of Operations and Sales, Circle Logistics. “Perhaps even more important for us than the business ramifications is this evolution was driven by the growth and expansion of our customer base, including Tyson Foods, because they were so pleased with our commitment to superior customer service.”

Circle provides customers with quotes in 10 minutes, ensuring the fastest possible service and flights with TSA certified representatives that are licensed to track air freight from start to finish.

“In the past, we relied on our network of air carriers to service our customers—now we can engage directly with the airlines, providing enhanced visibility and response times to our customers,” said Troyer.

Circle Logistics will initially handle 350 air shipments a month and will soon expand to include larger pallets and chartered routes, as well as international air freight. Circle anticipates continued growth to 500 shipments with the launch of this new division. This continued growth and evolution of Circle in the 3PL space was driven by direct requests from current customers, many of whom rely on mission-critical JIT (just-in-time) shipments.

Founded in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $200 million in freight spend. Circle provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, Expedite, Oversize and Air.

For more information, please visit www.circledelivers.com .

Media Contact: