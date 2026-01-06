Circle Logistics Highlights Tech-Driven Visibility and Last-Mile Growth Ahead of 2026

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (“Circle”), one of the fastest-growing third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the U.S., today announced new advancements in technology-enabled visibility and significant investments in last-mile expansion, as the company prepares for continued growth in 2026. These strategic initiatives reflect Circle’s commitment to delivering real-time insights, greater reliability, and high-integrity service to shippers across industries.

As supply chains face increasing pressure for transparency and speed, Circle Logistics is strengthening its technology infrastructure to provide customers with deeper visibility into their shipments. Enhanced tracking tools, real-time exception alerts, and data-forward integrations are enabling shippers to make faster, more informed decisions while preventing disruptions before they occur.

“In the context of modern supply chains, visibility is a fundamental necessity,” said Eric Fortmeyer , CEO of Circle Logistics . “Our investments in advanced technology are giving customers the clarity they need to stay ahead of challenges and maintain operational confidence in any market environment.”

Circle Logistics has enhanced its last-mile services, addressing the rising needs across sectors such as retail, healthcare, and food grade delivery, in tandem with its digital improvements. These investments include strengthening final-mile networks, enhancing time-sensitive service offerings, and supporting specialized freight needs that require high-touch handling.

“Last-mile logistics continues to evolve rapidly, and customers are looking for partners who can blend speed with precision,” added Fortmeyer. “By expanding our last-mile footprint and leveraging technology along every step, we’re helping shippers meet consumer expectations while reducing risk and increasing delivery success rates.”

The broader market shift toward heightened visibility and reliable last-mile execution has prompted companies across the supply chain to reevaluate their logistics partnerships. Circle’s continued investment in people, technology, and service quality positions the company to meet these needs head-on as demand grows.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico—including dry van, flatbed, reefer, LTL, expedite, oversize and air—and is a trusted partner for temperature-controlled transportation in the food and beverage industry.

For more information, visit circledelivers.com

