Highway Helps Circle Logistics Stop $100,000 Copper Theft Attempt

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway , the leading provider of Carrier Identity® solutions, partnered with Circle Logistics (“Circle”), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, to strengthen carrier verification, reduce manual fraud work, and ultimately prevent a $100,000 cargo theft attempt involving a high-value copper shipment.

Circle Logistics, a top 40 freight brokerage moving more than 300,000 loads annually, confirmed it needed a faster, more consistent way to verify carriers as fraud tactics grew more sophisticated and manual checks slowed operations.

“Fraud tactics have evolved to exploit identity gaps that appear after a carrier is already booked,” said Michael Grace, VP of Customer Risk Management at Highway. “Teams need visibility across every touchpoint, not just at onboarding or booking.”

“Before Highway, we didn’t have the data points we needed to truly know who we were working with,” said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President at Circle Logistics. “There were a lot of things we didn’t have visibility into with identity, and Highway fixed that for us by bringing all the identity data together in one place.”

Circle implemented Highway to strengthen carrier onboarding, compliance, and fraud prevention, using the platform to verify who a carrier is, how it operates, and whether it should be trusted on a load. Through Highway, Circle gained access to real-time verification signals, including insurance and authority status, ELD insights, digital footprint data, and behavioral alerts. The company also replaced a manual “contact verification” process that previously required 30 employees with continuous, automated monitoring.

As a result, the leading 3PL successfully stopped about 90% of fraud attempts soon after adoption and addressed a tactic in which bad actors impersonate legitimate carriers to obtain booking information. To further reduce that risk, Circle integrated Highway’s SSO verification layer into its workflow. Instead of sending rate confirmations directly, the company sends a Transport Pro-generated URL that requires carriers to authenticate through Highway before booking or accessing load details. Circle described the step as the “last 10%” needed to secure each touchpoint.

In addition, the case study describes an attempted theft tied to a high-value copper shipment. Circle said the load was booked with a verified carrier, but the carrier’s identity was compromised between booking and pickup. After loading, the driver emailed the bill of lading, and Highway for Email flagged the message as not coming from the legitimate carrier on file. The result was an alert that gave the team time to intervene before the freight moved.

To read the full case study and learn more about Highway and Circle Logistics’ approach to carrier verification and fraud prevention, visit highway.com .

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com .

Highway Media Contact

Jessie Thomas

jessie@highway.com

813-777-9599

Circle Logistics Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

michaela.d@leadcoverage.com