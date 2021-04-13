The Financial Times Names VRTCAL One of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRTCAL , a leading mobile SSP focused on Demand-Path Optimization (DPO) for mobile app developers, today announced it ranked No. 176 on The Financial Times’ (FT) The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021, an inaugural ranking of the region’s businesses by revenue growth rate. VRTCAL grew 376.8% between 2016 and 2019 and continues on an upward trend.



VRTCAL’s platform boasts a more efficient ecosystem for mobile app advertising as new privacy regulations make waves throughout the digital industry. Since its inception, VRTCAL has provided technology and services maximizing mobile publishers’ efforts through monetization. The company’s efforts have not gone unnoticed as it ranked the 290th company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list and 179th on Inc. Magazine’s List of California’s Fastest Growing Private Companies , true testimonies to VRTCAL’s dedication and impressive growth.

Todd Wooten, Founder and President of VRTCAL stated: “We are humbled by this recognition and optimistic about our clients’ future. We are devoted to helping brands and publishers maximize and take control of their revenue and success.”

The FT list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth.

To view the 500 companies featured on the list, please visit: https://www.ft.com/content/ac773779-98ba-442d-a1f2-a14f1a67ddfe .

About VRTCAL Markets, Inc. (“VRTCAL”)

VRTCAL is the only open SSP and SaaS company focused on Demand-Path Optimization, reducing the vertical distance between mobile publishers and advertisers, and developing technologies that make a difference. The VRTCAL platform is a proprietary architecture that offers SDKs, oRTB, multiple mediation types, innovative technologies to increase publisher inventory value, and a MarketPlace with premium brands and advertisers.