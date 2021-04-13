U.S. Global Investors Launches Its Airlines JETS ETF on the Mexican Stock Exchange, Expanding Its Global Footprint to Latin America

San Antonio, TX, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, today is pleased to announce that its airlines ETF, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS), is now listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). The new listing will expand JETS’ global footprint and allow investors in Mexico to access the fund.

The BMV is the second largest stock exchange in Latin America with a total market capitalization of over $530 billion. JETS will be cross listed on the International Quotation System (SIC), a platform which allows investing in exchange-traded funds whose securities have been listed offshore.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with how JETS has performed and attracted inflows, and we are excited to give investors in Mexico the opportunity to participate,” says Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors. “Our smart-beta 2.0 ETF is still the only pure-play global airlines investment vehicle available today.”

Launched in 2015, JETS began attracting significant assets when airline stocks plunged due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting global travel. The fund reached a new milestone of $4 billion in assets under management (AUM) last month. As of the market close on April 7, 2021, JETS AUM stood at approximately $4.16 billion, a more than 1,150% increase from a year earlier. Participants have been as varied as retail investors to hedge funds to insurance companies.

“There’s no doubt that 2020 was a challenging year for the airline industry, but there’s reason to be optimistic for 2021 as the pandemic eases and vaccine rollout fuels commercial flight demand,” Mr. Holmes says. “We’re seeing leisure travel rebound as greater than one in five Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19; more than a third of the U.S. has received at least one shot. For 25 days straight as of April 4, over 1 million people per day were screened at U.S. airports. The new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which says that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, is highly positive for the travel industry, and airline stocks specifically.

“We believe JETS will be well received by Mexican investors. Our quant approach to security selection has resulted in a number of Latin American airlines and airports being part of the ETF, including Brazil’s GOL Airlines and Azul Airlines and Mexico’s Volaris and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste. Once a quarter, JETS is rebalanced and reconstituted, with a focus on America’s four largest airlines, America, Delta, United and Southwest.”

