Baltika has signed warehouse service agreement

Baltika Group strategy and restructuring target has been to reduce expense and make them more correspondent to the business model. Rent agreement for current warehouse will end 30 June 2021. As a result of long comparison of service providers AS Baltika signed on 13th April warehouse service agreement with Logistika Pluss OÜ. The last important step from restructuring plan will hence be done from 1st July 2021 - Baltika will start using service that is efective and corresponding to volumes and achieve significant cost savings.





Flavio Perini

Chairman of the Management Board, CEO