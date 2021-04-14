English Swedish





For the first quarter 2021 Bilia expects to report operational earnings which is significantly higher compared with previous year and market expectations.

The operational earnings for the first quarter 2021 are expected to amount to about SEK 525 M, compared with SEK 279 M for the first quarter 2020.





The development in Norway has remained very good during the first quarter 2021, which together with a good development in both the Service and Car Businesses for other operations in the Group contributed to the higher operational earnings. Deliveries of new cars in Sweden at the end of March have been at a high level, due to the introduction of new tax rules as of 1 April.

The figures are preliminary and not audited by Bilia’s auditors. Complete information will be reported as part of Bilia’s ordinary interim report on April 27, 2021.

Gothenburg, April 14, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10-497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10-497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CEST on April 14, 2021.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia offers new and used cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and car dismantling under the same roof, which gives a unique customer offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 Bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

