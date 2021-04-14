English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 14 APRIL 2021 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Changes in Cargotec’s Investor Relations

Aki Vesikallio (M.Sc.Econ) will be heading Cargotec’s Investor Relations when Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Head of Investor Relations at Cargotec, will pursue a new career opportunity outside Cargotec as of 30 June 2021. Mr. Vesikallio has been working at Cargotec as Investor Relations Director since December 2019.



“I’d like to thank Hanna-Maria for the excellent work to develop Cargotec Investor Relations. Aki knows the company and has excellent prerequisites to continue our great investor relations work”, Carina Geber-Teir says.



For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, Cargotec, carina.geber-teir(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 20 777 4000



