Resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS  

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS (registry code 10237832, address Narva mnt 4, Tallinn, 15014; hereinafter the Company) was held on 14 April 2021 at 13:00 (Estonian time) at Tallinna Ülikool conference room “Maximum” (Narva mnt 29, Tallinn).

57 740 878 votes were represented at the meeting, representing 63,71% of Company's share capital, and thus the general meeting had a quorum. 57 shareholders were represented at the meeting.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

Approval of the consolidated Annual Report 2020 of Coop Pank AS.

The general Meeting decided to approve consolidated Annual Report 2019 of Coop Pank AS submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by 57 710 878 votes, representing 99,95% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Profit allocation of Coop Pank AS 2020 financial year.

The general Meeting decided to allocate the net profit of Coop Pank AS in the amount of 7 259 thousand euros as follows:

allocate 363 thousand euros to statutory reserve capital; not to allocate profit in any other reserve prescribed by law or Articles of Association and not to use the profit for other purposes; not to pay dividend to shareholders and to allocate 6 896 thousand euros to retained earnings.



The resolution was adopted by 57 708 478 votes, representing 99,94% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Election of a new Member of Supervisory Board

The General Meeting decided to appoint the following person to Supervisory Board:

Viljar Arakas with authority as of the date of this decision for a term of 3 (three) years.

The resolution was adopted by 57 688 478 votes, representing 99,91% of the votes represented at the meeting.

An overview of the activities of the new member of the Supervisory Board during the previous 3 years is attached.

The minutes of the general meeting shall be made available to the shareholders not later than within 7 (seven) days from the date of the general meeting at Company’s website https://www.cooppank.ee/en/for-investors .

Based on Estonian´s capital, Coop Pank is one in five universal banks operating in Estonia. Coop Pank’s banking services are used by more than 90,900 clients. Coop Pank AS uses the synergies between retail and banking and brings everyday banking services closer to home. The strategic owner of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network includes 330 stores.

Additional information:

Kerli Lõhmus

CFO

Phone: +372 669 0902

E-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee

Annex: Information on the supervisory board member

