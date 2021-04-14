Carousel Industries Names Lee Kayne as Vice President of Contact Center Solutions

EXETER, R.I., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, security and cloud solutions, today announced that Lee Kayne has been named Vice President of Contact Center Solutions.



Reporting to Carousel’s Chief Revenue Officer Jim Marsh, Kayne is responsible for defining the strategic direction of Carousel’s Contact Center practice and will help define the company’s go-to-market strategy for collaboration and communications solutions. He will lead the company’s Contact Center technology and Engineering teams, supporting a growing base of more than 6,000 customers. He also will lead Carousel’s vital technology vendor business partnerships and is chartered with expanding Carousel’s Contact Center Cloud and Managed Services portfolio and business.

Kayne brings to Carousel more than 30 years’ experience at leading cloud and SaaS software firms and had deep expertise in guiding large enterprises globally in their quest to solve their call center and telecommunications challenges.

“Lee Kayne has a strong track record as an executive and leader, who has built and managed top-caliber sales teams and consistently helped his organizations deliver measurable customer value and exceed their revenue goals,” said Marsh. “Given his proven success in cloud sales and his deep expertise in product development, he’s a terrific choice to lead Carousel’s Call Center Practice and drive this growth pillar for the company.”

Kayne joins Carousel from Aspect Software, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for North America and led Aspect’s Sales effort to retain and grow its contact center market leadership position. Previously, Kayne spent several years at Genesys in a series of senior sales and operational roles including Senior Vice President of Sales for Genesys Cloud.

“I am thrilled to join the passionate and talented team at Carousel and am motivated by this opportunity to help them expand on their history of excellence in the contact center,” said Kayne. “The market for cloud-based contact center solutions is white hot and Carousel’s key differentiators of being customer success obsessed and offering a multitude of technology solutions are dynamically aligned. We bring the optimal solution based on each customers’ unique environment and needs, coupled with a strong managed services capability.”

Earlier in his career, Kayne held a variety of sales roles at IBM and Infor. He is based in the Atlanta area and will manage a growing national team.

About Carousel Industries

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.