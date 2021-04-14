InvestorWire (IW) to Serve as Official NewsWire for The Future of Food 2.0 Investor Conference presented by SnowCap Ventures

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands such as InvestorWire (“IW”), today announces that it will be collaborating with Toronto-based impact investing and advisory firm, SnowCap Ventures (“SnowCap”) to provide coverage for the upcoming The Future of Food 2.0 Investor Conference , set to be held in an entirely digital format on April 15, 2021.



As an impact investment firm focused on the plant-based food and animal health verticals, SnowCap has sought to use their events to highlight innovative and disruptive companies operating within these sectors. In a similar vein, the upcoming Future of Food 2.0 conference has been designed to inform, educate, and inspire the global investment community about the next generation of food companies.

InvestorWire has been engaged as the conference’s official newswire to leverage upon its extensive array of communications solutions to enhance SnowCap’s visibility before investors, journalists, consumers, and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies include syndicating articles that publicize the event through 5,000+ downstream partners, discounts on press releases for all participating companies as well as featuring the upcoming event on IBN’s dedicated event page.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with InvestorWire for this week’s Future of Food 2.0 Investor Conference,” said Nicole Marchand, CEO and Founder of SnowCap Ventures. “Their widespread syndication network will deliver incredible exposure for our sponsors and conference participants as they reach large investor audiences to complement our existing strategies to increase attendance and participation.”

In addition to InvestorWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, InvestorBrandNetwork is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The upcoming Future of Food 2.0 conference is set to provide attendees the opportunity to virtually engage with an exceptional line-up of 20+ world-class public and private companies operating within the emerging foods industry. Set to feature investment professionals hailing from both large and small financial institutions, the event promises to offer attendees with greater insights into the latest trends set to disrupt the food sector.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with the team at SnowCap Ventures as we work collectively to heighten the visibility of some of North America’s most exciting food-related businesses,” said Jonathan Keim, InvestorWire’s Director of Communications. “Global investors are increasingly paying more attention to agricultural security and food innovation, and we are very excited to be working alongside SnowCap to attract further attention to the food sector.”

For additional details about SnowCap’s Future of Food 2.0 Conference, including registration, visit https://www.snowcap.ventures/events-2

About SnowCap Ventures

SnowCap Ventures is an impact investment and advisory firm based in Toronto. Focused on plant-based food and animal health verticals, the firm also produces events for North American companies and investors.

For more information on SnowCap Ventures, visit https://snowcap.ventures

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

