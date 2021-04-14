RainFocus’ Attendee Experience Evolves to Push Virtual and Hybrid Innovation Forward

Lehi, UT, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus, the leading event management and marketing platform, today announced the release of several upgraded features to enhance the attendee experience. In addition to an immersive attendee interface, RainFocus has recently added a new Media Suite for live, simulive, and on-demand video content and enhanced its event gamification to maximize attendee value and engagement.

“When planning for how we will adapt our product for a virtual and soon-to-be hybrid event ecosystem, we identified the universal need for flexibility, scalability, security, and consistency. If one of these foundational event attributes falls short, it does not matter how visually appealing an event is,” explains RainFocus Founder and President, Doug Baird. “Our new attendee interface has all of these attributes allowing teams to dial in the best attendee experience possible.”

The Attendee Interface

The company’s new attendee interface is designed to encourage attendee engagement at virtual, physical, and hybrid events. Based on customer feedback and learnings from over 3.5 million attendees and 7.7 million session engagements, the interface enables event teams to optimize their attendee experience. It also provides attendees with a consistent experience and quick access to curated session content whether live, simulive, or on-demand. The interface is responsive on any device, making it ideal for the pivot to a hybrid experience. Additionally, the navigation and other core elements have been refined to offer attendees a more guided experience. This supports attendee engagement and keeps them coming back for more content.

The attendee interface of RainFocus serves as the experience layer for marketing teams — uniting event ecosystems with the customer journey. As attendees engage with RainFocus’ new interface, event teams are able to better demonstrate event ROI with a shared view of event performance.

Media Suite

With the massive pivot to virtual and all eyes on the importance of video content for the future of events, RainFocus is excited to announce the Media Suite. This solution empowers event teams to harness streaming in all forms—live, simulive, or on-demand—all from within the RainFocus Platform. The goal is to ramp up engagement for various event and session types. Media Suite offers teams access to the best security, data privacy, compliance, scalability, access control, SSO, reporting, integrations, user experience, and marketing automation while eliminating the need to jump from solution to solution to deliver content. Media Suite consolidates behavioral data including interaction with sessions and video to measure performance and create actionable insights.

With Media Suite, event teams can measure the following around video content:

Display times

Number of plays

Play/completion rate

Dwell time

Current viewers

And more.

“Event teams need to measure the ROI of everything in their events, especially around the consumption of digital content. Media Suite stores each session and video interaction within the RainFocus Platform,” explains Mike Bushman, CTO at RainFocus. “Data points are then sliced and diced in a way that simplifies reporting and brings insights to light. So as events shift between virtual, hybrid, and in-person, data will be both comparable and consistent.”

Gamification

RainFocus’ superior and flexible Gamification enables event teams to expertly align their engagement strategy with their overall event goals such as building a more robust pipeline, upselling current customers, establishing sponsorship loyalty, or expanding brand awareness. With RainFocus, teams can build several games (sticker master, scavenger hunt, point leader, level up, and more) that can be fully customized to encourage and reward the right attendee behavior to meet client goals.

RainFocus' Gamification allows admins to define the types of data, actions and behaviors used to power a game. They can specify awarding points, badges, and levels in any combination with all data captured in RainFocus in real-time. Teams can define, track and use just about any data point or action to award points, badges, exclusive access, gifts, and credits.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing and management platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus is the Experience Layer that simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences and reports results within a single real-time dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event regardless of whether they are virtual, physical, or hybrid.

