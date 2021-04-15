Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts strengthens hydronic flow control position in eco-friendly buildings

Utrecht, 15 April 2021

Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Sentinel Performance Solutions Group Limited (Sentinel) based in Daresbury (UK), generating an annual revenue of approximately GBP 20 million with 60 FTE.

Sentinel is specialised in the cleaning, protecting and maintenance of heating and cooling systems in eco-friendly buildings through the optimisation of water quality. The Sentinel portfolio of additives, filters, and scale protection ensures optimum temperature transfer to all applicable parts in heating and cooling systems. This contributes significantly to energy savings, improves the system performance and extends the lifetime.

The Sentinel product range will further strengthen the existing portfolio of Aalberts hydronic flow control, offering integrated solutions to increase the energy efficiency of heating and cooling systems in eco-friendly buildings from source to emitter. The strong sales organisation of Aalberts hydronic flow control will drive the growth of Sentinel’s product range in regions and segments where Sentinel is not yet active.

Utilising the combined strength and knowledge of our teams will result in a long-term innovation roadmap, aimed at driving significant future growth in improving the energy efficiency of heating and cooling systems for our end users. The digital services developed by Aalberts in recent years, will be part of this roadmap.

The experienced management team of Sentinel, led by David Barrett, will continue to manage the company. Sentinel will become the competence centre of water quality within Aalberts hydronic flow control, including the existing water quality activities of Aalberts hydronic flow control in France. Sentinel’s base location in Daresbury (UK) will utilise the resources of Aalberts hydronic flow control in St Helens (UK) to facilitate future growth.

The results of Sentinel will be consolidated as of 1 May 2021. The acquisition will directly contribute to the earnings per share and will be financed from existing credit facilities.

Please visit www.sentinelprotects.com for additional information.





