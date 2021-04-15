English Swedish

Invitation to presentation of Sdiptech AB's interim report for the first quarter of 2021

Sdiptech will publish its interim report for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, 29 April 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CET and invites you to a presentation via a webcast conference call on the same date at 14.00 a.m. CET. Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm and CFO Bengt Lejdström will present the report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast presentation

The transmission can be viewed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/sdiptech/q1/

The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website, www.sdiptech.se , before the start of the presentation.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com





The information was provided by the above contact person for publication 15 April 2021 at 13:00 CEST.

