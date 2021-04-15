Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $2,029,575 or $0.67 Per Share For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

HAMPSTEAD, Md., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $2,029,575, or $0.67 per common share, both all-time quarterly records, compared to $843,307, or $0.28 per common share, for the same period in 2020. The primary driver of the significant increase in net income was the acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Carroll Community Bank (collectively, “Carroll”), that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $369,000 to net income.



The Company incurred significant one-time costs during 2020 in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Carroll. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the first quarter of 2021 versus the same period of the prior year with and without $179,824 of acquisition costs incurred during the first quarter of 2020.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Excluding As Reported As Reported Acquisition Costs Income before taxes $ 2,615,276 $ 996,223 $ 1,176,047 Income taxes 585,701 152,916 202,399 Net income $ 2,029,575 $ 843,307 $ 973,648 Earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.28 $ 0.33 Return on average assets 1.19 % 0.75 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 15.37 % 6.72 % 7.76 %

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1,807,921 higher than for the same period in 2020 due to a $225.4 million increase in average interest earning assets to $655.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $430.0 million for the same period in 2020, offset by a decline in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 3.54% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The net yield declined because the yield on loans and investments decreased 50 basis points to 3.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 4.42% for the same period in 2020 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts in March 2020. Our cost of deposits and borrowings decreased 50 basis points to 0.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from 1.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses totaled $120,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $125,000 for the same period in 2020.

Noninterest income increased by $254,943 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 primarily as a result of a $194,010 increase in mortgage banking income, a $28,107 increase in bank owned life insurance revenue, and a $37,613 gain on sale of Carroll’s Westminster, Maryland branch office. Noninterest expense was $448,811 higher in the three months ended March 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to additional personnel, locations and customers added with the acquisition of Carroll. Salaries and benefits increased $297,203, other expenses increased $228,138 and occupancy, furniture and equipment costs increased $103,294. The aforementioned acquisition costs decreased $179,824. Income taxes increased by $432,785 during the three months ended March 31, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher income before taxes.

Total assets increased to $696 million at March 31, 2021 from $677 million at December 31, 2020. Loans decreased slightly to $519 million at March 31, 2021 from $522 million at December 31, 2020. Investment in debt securities increased to $97 million at March 31, 2021 from $78 million at December 31, 2020. Deposits increased to $603 million at March 31, 2021 from $573 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of the Company’s common stock was $17.64 per share at March 31, 2021, compared to $17.18 per share at December 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be winding down with immunizations occurring at a rapid pace. The Company has provided relief to our borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Company modified loans totalling $109.2 million, or 30% of its loan portfolio. At March 31, 2021, $15.9 million, or 3% of the loan portfolio, have COVID-19 modifications. In addition, the Company has originated $59 million of PPP loans to customers, $38 million in 2020 and $21 million in 2021. The Company increased its loan loss reserve significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic, but has yet to incur any actual losses.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased that the Carroll acquisition is contributing significantly to net income, as planned, and along with income from PPP loans resulted in the best quarter in our 100+ year history. We will continue to provide for the health and safety of our employees and customers until the pandemic is safely over.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Contact: Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr. President (410) 374-1510, ext.104





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 41,378,357 $ 39,898,557 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 535,535 1,077,113 Cash and cash equivalents 41,913,892 40,975,670 Certificates of deposit in other banks 350,000 850,000 Securities available for sale 74,849,166 54,477,286 Securities held to maturity 21,945,447 23,078,519 Equity security at fair value 545,713 552,566 Restricted stock, at cost 675,400 900,500 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,682,700 1,673,350 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,423,088 and $3,296,538 519,239,304 521,690,514 Premises and equipment 6,343,681 7,736,556 Accrued interest receivable 1,883,128 2,057,491 Deferred income taxes 1,464,784 1,219,668 Other real estate owned 1,411,605 1,411,605 Bank owned life insurance 15,067,461 11,297,342 Goodwill and other intangibles 7,057,326 7,059,408 Other assets 1,952,747 2,336,607 $ 696,382,354 $ 677,317,082 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 121,925,868 $ 103,155,113 Interest-bearing 481,315,407 470,246,434 Total deposits 603,241,275 573,401,547 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 12,648,269 24,753,972 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 5,000,000 5,000,000 Long-term debt 16,974,687 16,973,280 Accrued interest payable 357,961 409,622 Other liabilities 5,046,750 5,049,178 643,268,942 625,587,599 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,011,255 shares in 2021 and 2020 30,113 30,113 Additional paid-in capital 28,294,139 28,294,139 Retained earnings 24,728,529 22,698,954 Accumulated other comprehensive income 60,631 706,277 53,113,412 51,729,483 $ 696,382,354 $ 677,317,082





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 5,984,657 $ 4,322,654 Investment securities - taxable 211,224 210,506 Investment securities - tax exempt 160,574 144,084 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 14,137 32,792 Total interest income 6,370,592 4,710,036 Interest expense Deposits 595,520 906,199 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 13,511 38,194 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 188,106 109 Total interest expense 797,137 944,502 Net interest income 5,573,455 3,765,534 Provision for loan losses 120,000 125,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,453,455 3,640,534 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 159,191 158,555 Mortgage banking income 256,267 62,257 Bank owned life insurance income 70,119 42,012 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity security (100 ) 8,510 Gain on sale of former branch office 37,613 - Other fees and commissions 33,855 30,668 Total noninterest income 556,945 302,002 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,626,338 1,354,919 Employee benefits 472,888 447,104 Occupancy 250,212 183,152 Furniture and equipment 196,683 160,449 Acquisition - 179,824 Other 849,003 620,865 Total noninterest expense 3,395,124 2,946,313 Income before income taxes 2,615,276 996,223 Income taxes 585,701 152,916 Net income $ 2,029,575 $ 843,307 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.28



