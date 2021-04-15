Goodfellow Inc. Announces Retirement of a Director

English French

DELSON, Quebec., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announces that Mr. Claude Garcia has informed the Board that he is retiring effective April 14, 2021 and will not be seeking re-election at the next annual meeting of shareholders. His retirement follows his decision to step down as Chairman of the Board last Fall to slow down his business activities.



“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Claude for his steady, reasoned guidance over the past 15 years,” said Mr. Douglas Goodfellow. “We greatly value his contributions and his strong support of the Company throughout all of those years.”

The Company thanks Mr. Garcia for his invaluable contributions throughout his tenure and wishes him the very best in his retirement.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.