City of Plano, Texas Upgrades Existing EV Charging Infrastructure to the Blink IQ 200

Miami Beach, FL, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced that all 19 first-generation Blink EV charging stations in the city of Plano, Texas have been upgraded to the Company’s IQ 200 fast Level 2 charging stations. The upgrades and five-year agreement with automatic renewals reaffirm the city’s and Blink’s commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and fast EV charging infrastructure throughout the community. Blink will own and operate the EV chargers.



Plano was an early adopter of EV charging technologies, deploying the 19 original, first-generation Blink EV chargers in 2012. The city is experiencing a significant increase in EV use among its population, reflected in a 39% increase in the number of registered battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles since 2016. Upgrading the Blink-owned first-generation equipment was a priority as the city prepares for what is expected to be continued widespread EV adoption by residents and visitors to Plano.

"We are thrilled that Plano continues to be a pioneer in the EV charging space in Texas. The state is third in the country for the adoption of electric vehicles, and through this upgrade agreement, Plano is leading the way in infrastructure development. With the new Blink IQ 200s, Plano residents can have confidence that their city's charging infrastructure is well positioned to meet their charging needs today and to serve the EVs of tomorrow," commented Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging.

Yarcus Lewis, Plano Sustainability Projects Supervisor, commented, "We’re excited to have this opportunity to upgrade our existing charging stations to Blink’s IQ 200 units. The upgrade process was seamless, and their technicians handled everything, which was good news to our facilities department."

"Increasingly, cities like Plano and San Antonio are turning to Blink to electrify their transportation infrastructure. We believe these partnership opportunities are a testament that the quality of Blink products and services and illustrate the value of our attractive and flexible business models, " stated Jones.

Blink's IQ 200 units are among the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, with a maximum output of 80 amps. The Blink IQ 200 chargers have been well received by leading EV industry experts.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com