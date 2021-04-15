Carriage Services Announces 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2021 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, April 22, 2021 – 9:30 a.m. central time

How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 8534109) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until April 27, 2021, by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 8534109) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 173 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Source: Carriage Services, Inc.