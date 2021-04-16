Los Angeles, USA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Drugs for Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Coming Down the Pipeline: An Updated Clinical Status by DelveInsight

Around 30+ notable companies are developing Ankylosing Spondylitis therapies. There are currently many new or repurposed drugs in clinical trials being tested to determine clinical benefits in Ankylosing Spondylitis patients.

DelveInsight’s “ Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev's Disease) Pipeline Insight ” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the Ankylosing Spondylitis pipeline landscapes. It comprises Ankylosing Spondylitis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Ankylosing Spondylitis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Ankylosing Spondylitis pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways of the Ankylosing Spondylitis Pipeline Report

Approximately 30+ key companies are developing Ankylosing Spondylitis therapies. These key players are Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Hetero Biopharma, Amgen, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals, Biocad, AbbVie, Mycenax Biotech, Celltrion, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Sun Pharma Global, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Izana Bioscience, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Iltoo Pharma, Kinevant Sciences, Qyuns Therapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Nimbus Therapeutics, Enzene Biosciences, Xbrane Biopharma, Dice molecules, and others have their Ankylosing Spondylitis drug candidates in the different phases of clinical development.

Pfizer is one of the companies whose Ankylosing Spondylitis drug candidate is in the most advanced stage (Preregistration). Its drug candidate is Tofacitinib, a medication used to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and Ulcerative Colitis.

UCB Biopharma is developing Bimekizumab, an investigational humanised monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is in Phase III of a clinical trial.

is developing an investigational humanised monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is in of a clinical trial. In October 2020, Jiangsu HengRui initiated Phase II/III studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of SHR0302 in patients With Ankylosing Spondylitis (NCT04481139).

Ankylosing Spondylitis is a form of arthritis that primarily affects the spine. It causes severe inflammation of the spinal joints that can lead to chronic pain and discomfort. The disease can also cause pain, inflammation in other parts of the body, such as the shoulders, hips, ribs, heels and small joints of the hands and feet. In some cases, the eyes are also involved.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Emerging Drugs

Tofacitinib: Pfizer

Tofacitinib, sold under the brand Xeljanz, is a medication used to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and Ulcerative Colitis. Tofacitinib is an inhibitor of Janus kinases, a group of intracellular enzymes involved in signalling pathways that affect hematopoiesis and immune cell function. By inhibiting JAKs, tofacitinib prevents the phosphorylation and activation of STATs.

Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma

Bimekizumab is an investigational humanised monoclonal IgG1 antibody that selectively inhibits both IL-17A and IL-17F. Bimekizumab binds to and neutralises IL-17A and IL-17F, preventing their interactions with the IL-17 receptors expressed on keratinocytes, fibroblast-like synoviocytes, endothelial cells, chondrocytes and osteoblasts.

Scope of Ankylosing Spondylitis Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players : 30+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Fresenius Kabi, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, Hetero Biopharma, Bio-Thera Solutions, Amgen, CinnaGen, Zydus cedilla, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Innovent Biologics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals, Biocad, AbbVie, Mycenax Biotech, Celltrion, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Sun Pharma Global, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Izana Bioscience, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Iltoo Pharma, Kinevant Sciences, Qyuns Therapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Nimbus Therapeutics, Enzene Biosciences, Xbrane Biopharma, Dice molecules, and many others.

Key Drugs Profiles: 30+ Products

Phases:

Ankylosing Spondylitis Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

Ankylosing Spondylitis Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

Ankylosing Spondylitis Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

Ankylosing Spondylitis Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Molecule Types:

Monoclonal Antibody

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Route of Administration:

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Topical

Intravenous

Product Types:

Monotherapy

Combination

Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Ankylosing Spondylitis treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis?

How many are Ankylosing Spondylitis emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Ankylosing Spondylitis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Ankylosing Spondylitis market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Ankylosing Spondylitis therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Ankylosing Spondylitis?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Ankylosing Spondylitis?

Table of Contents

1 Ankylosing Spondylitis Report Introduction 2 Ankylosing Spondylitis Executive Summary 3 Ankylosing Spondylitis Overview 4 Ankylosing Spondylitis Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Ankylosing Spondylitis Therapeutic Assessment 6 Ankylosing Spondylitis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Ankylosing Spondylitis Late Stage Products (Registered/Launch) 7.1 MSB11022: Fresenius Kabi 8 Ankylosing Spondylitis Late Stage Products (Preregistration) 8.1 Tofacitinib: Pfizer 9 Ankylosing Spondylitis Late Stage Products (Phase III) 9.1 Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma 10 Ankylosing Spondylitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III) 10.1 Tildrakizumab: Sun Pharma Global 11 Ankylosing Spondylitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 11.1 Namilumab: Izana Bioscience 12 Ankylosing Spondylitis Early Stage Products (Phase I) 12.1 KIN-1901: Kinevant Sciences 13 Ankylosing Spondylitis Preclinical Stage Products 13.1 Xcimzane: Xbrane Biopharma 14 Ankylosing Spondylitis Discovery Stage Products 14.1 DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology: Dice molecules 15 Ankylosing Spondylitis Inactive Products 16 Ankylosing Spondylitis Key Companies 17 Ankylosing Spondylitis Key Products 18 Ankylosing Spondylitis Unmet Needs 19 Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Drivers and Barriers 20 Ankylosing Spondylitis Future Perspectives and Conclusion 21 Ankylosing Spondylitis Analyst Views 22 Appendix 23 About DelveInsight

