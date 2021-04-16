Baltika’s Unaudited Financial Results, First Quarter of 2021

English Estonian

Baltika Group ended the first quarter with a net loss of 1,655 thousand euros. The loss for the same period last year was 2,603 thousand euros. This signifies an improvement of 958 thousand euros despite the fact that 2020 first quarter was impacted from COVID-19 pandemia for less than one month opposed to current year.



The Group's sales revenue for the first quarter was 2,132 thousand euros, decreasing by 65% compared to the same period last year. Retail sales revenue in the first quarter decreased by 78%. The main reason for the decrease in retail sales was the second wave of COVID-19 and the restrictions in place in Latvia and Lithuania for full period and in Estonia fully from 11th March. Meanwhile e-com performance was very strong, and sales increased 89%.

The gross profit for the quarter was 873 thousand euros, decreasing by 1,874 thousand euros compared to the same period of the previous year (Q1 2020: 2,747 thousand euros) in line with the sales decrease. The company's gross profit margin was 40.9% in the first quarter, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the margin of the first quarter of the previous year (Q1 2020: 44.8%). The decrease in gross profit margin is mainly because Estonian market was open and sales higher in January and February, which is sales period for all retails and the target set was to reduce prior year collections related inventory and increase Group´s cashflow with higher sales discounts.

The Group's distribution and administrative expenses in the first quarter were 2,636 thousand euros, decreasing by 47% i.e., 2,356 thousand euros compared to the same period last year. Over 70% of the decrease in expense relates to reduction in retail costs. The head-office distribution and administrative expense decreased a further 396 thousand euros compared to same period last year as all the changes in head-office took place after first quarter 2020.

Last year pandemic that saw the closing of stores for only a few weeks in the first quarter seems now nothing compared to what happened this year when half of market (Latvia and Lithuania) have been closed since mid of December 2020. Additionally, all our Estonian offline store were completely closed from 11th of March while different restrictions were already in place earlier. However, despite this unpredictability and difficult business scenario, Baltika managed to reach financial stability just in time and be proactive with stock management to remain in good financial position (only 66 thousand euros withdrawn from 3 000 thousand euros limit) to look forward for opening of offline stores to show the Ivo Nikkolo clothing collection and accessories.





Consolidated statement of financial position

31 March 2021 31 Dec 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 356 1,427 Trade and other receivables 205 318 Inventories 3,651 3,467 Total current assets 4,212 5,212 Non-current assets Deferred income tax asset 140 140 Other non-current assets 124 111 Property, plant and equipment 1,082 1,218 Right-of-use assets 8,079 9,199 Intangible assets 609 597 Total non-current assets 10,034 11,255 TOTAL ASSETS 14,246 16,477 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Borrowings 347 252 Lease liabilities 3,139 3,127 Trade and other payables 3,479 3,019 Total current liabilities 6,959 6,398 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 883 874 Lease liabilities 5,341 6,493 Total non-current liabilities 6,224 7,367 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,189 13,765 EQUITY Share capital at par value 5,408 5,408 Reserves 3,931 3,931 Retained earnings -6,627 -6,250 Net profit (loss) for the period -1,655 ˇ-377 TOTAL EQUITY 1,057 2,712 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 14,246 16,477





Consolidated statement of profit and loss and comprehensive income

1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Revenue 2,132 6,137 Cost of goods sold -1,259 -3,390 Gross profit 873 2,747 Distribution costs -2,141 -4,200 Administrative and general expenses -495 -792 Other operating income (-expense) 234 37 Operating profit (loss) -1,529 -2,474 Finance costs -126 -266 Profit (loss) before income tax -1,655 -2,603 Income tax expense 0 0 Net profit (loss) for the period -1,655 -2,603 Basic earnings per share from net profit (loss)

for the period, EUR -0.03 -0.05 Diluted earnings per share from net profit (loss)

for the period, EUR -0.03 -0.05





Flavio Perini

Chairman of Management Board, CEO

flavio.perini@baltikagroup.com

