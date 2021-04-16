Candidates to the Board of Telia Lietuva

English Lithuanian

Telia Company AB, as a shareholder of Telia Lietuva, AB holding 88.15 per cent of the Company’s shares and votes, proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 27 April 2021 in Vilnius, Lithuania, the following nominees to be elected to the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB for the two-year term of the Board:

- Mr. Douglas Gordon Lubbe

- Ms. Agneta Magdalena Wallmark

- Mr. Claes Johan Ingemar Nycander

- Mr. Hannu-Matti Mäkinen

- Ms. Dovilė Grigienė (as independent member of the Board)

- Mr. Mindaugas Glodas (as independent member of the Board)

Douglas Lubbe (born in 1972) – Chair of the Board, member of the Board of Telia Lietuva since 23 November 2020 (nominated by Telia Company AB), member of the Remuneration Committee. Education: University of Southern Queensland, Australia, Master of Business Administration; South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, Certificate of Membership; University of South Africa, Bachelor of Accounting Science; Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education, South Africa, Bachelor of Commerce. Employment – Telia Sverige AB (Sweden), Chief Financial Officer. Involvement in activities of other entities: TeliaSonera Mobile Networks AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Sonera Holding BV (Netherlands), member of the Board; TeliaSonera UTA Holdings BV (Netherlands), member of the Board. Douglas Lubbe has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Agneta Wallmark (born in 1960) – member of the Board of Telia Lietuva since 25 April 2018 (nominated by Telia Company AB), Chair of the Audit Committee. Education: Stockholm School of Economics (Sweden), B. Sc. Econ with special focus on Accounting and Finance; Stockholm University (Sweden), LL M with special focus on Tax and Economics. Employment: Telia Company AB (Sweden), Vice President – Head of Group Treasury. Involvement in activities of other entities: Telia Insurance AB (Sweden), Chair of the Board; Swedish Pension Fund of Telia (Sweden), member of the Board; Telia Towers AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Skandia Life Insurance (Mutual) (Sweden), Chair of Nomination Committee for General Council elections. Agneta Wallmark has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Claes Nycander (born in 1963) – member of the Board of Telia Lietuva since 29 April 2014 (nominated by Telia Company AB), Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Education: Uppsala University (Sweden), Master of Business and Administration; Stanford University Palo Alto (U.S.A.), Master of Science in Electrical Engineering; Institute of Technology at University of Linköping (Sweden), Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and University of Linköping (Sweden), Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. Employment: Telia Company AB (Sweden), Vice President and Head of Chief Operating Officer Office & LED (Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark) Management at Common Products and Services (CPS). Involvement in activities of other entities: TT-Netværket P/S (Denmark), Chair of the Board; Telia Towers AB (Sweden), Chair of the Board; Telia Company Danmark A/S (Denmark), Chair of the Board; Telia Mobile Holding AB (Sweden), Chair of the Board; Telia Nättjänster Norden AB (Sweden), Chair of the Board; Systecon AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Systecon Group AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Systecon Software AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Svenska UMTS-Nät AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Svenska UMTS-licens AB (Sweden), member of the Board; Telia Eesti AS (Estonia), member of the Supervisory Council; Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT) SIA (Latvia), member of the Supervisory Council. Claes Nycander has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Hannu-Matti Mäkinen (born in 1970) – Member of the Board of Telia Lietuva since 25 April 2018 (nominated by Telia Company AB). Education: University of Arizona (U.S.A), College of Law, LL.M (Masters of Laws) in International Trade Law, and University of Lapland (Finland), School of Law, LL.B (Bachelor of Laws) and LL.M (Masters of Laws) in Finnish and EU-Law. Employment – Telia Company AB (Sweden), Vice President and Head of Legal Practice Group B2B & Carrier. Involvement in activities of other entities: Telia Finland Oyj (Finland), member of the Board; Tilts Communications A/S (Denmark), member of the Board; Tet SIA (Latvia), member of the Supervisory Council. Hannu-Matti Mäkinen has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Dovilė Grigienė (born in 1977) till March 2021 was Chair of the Board and Head of Administration of Swedbank, AB, Lithuania; member of the Supervisory Council of Swedbank Investicijų Valdymas, UAB, Lithuania; member of the Supervisory Council of Swedbank Life and P&C Insurance SE, Lithuania/Latvia/Estonia; member of the Board of Association of Lithuanian Banks, Lithuania. Education: Concordia University Wisconsin, U.S.A., Master of Business Administration in Finance and Management Information Systems; Concordia International University Estonia, Estonia, Bachelor’s degree in International Business. Involvement in activities of other entities: Association ‘Lyderė’, Lithuania, founder and member of the Board (2017-2019); Young President Organization Lithuanian Chapter, founder and member of the Board; UAB Urbo Slėnis, Lithuania, shareholder (22.5 per cent). Dovilė Grigienė has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

Mindaugas Glodas (born in 1972) – independent member of the Board of Telia Lietuva since 25 April 2018 (as independent member of the Board nominated by Telia Company AB), member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees. Education: University of Antwerp, Centre for Business Administration UFSIA (Belgium), Master in Business Administration (MBA), Vilniaus University, Faculty of Economics (Lithuania), Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA). Employment: NRD Companies AS (Norway), General Manager; Norway Registers Development AS (Norway), General Manager; Norway Registers Development AS Lithuanian branch, General Manager; NRD Systems, UAB (Lithuania), General Manager. Involvement in activities of other entities: Association Žinių Ekonomikos Forumas (Lithuania), member of the Council; Lithuanian National Committee of the United Nations Children's Fund, Chair of the Board; Association INFOBALT (Lithuania), Chair of the Board and President; MB Vox Proxima (Lithuania), member of partnership (50 per cent). Mindaugas Glodas has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

All candidates upon election to the Board will be regarded as non-executive members of the Board, and Dovilė Grigienė and Mindaugas Glodas will be regarded as independent members of the Board.



ENCL.:

- Curriculum Vitae (CV) of candidates to the Board.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt





