Election of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi as well as the members of Supervisory Council Committees

On 16/04/2021, the Supervisory Council resolved by written procedure to elect Priit Koit as the Chairman of the Supervisory Council and Priit Lello as the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi.



The Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi has 8 members – Priit Koit, Priit Lello, Robert Kitt, Niall Patrick Mills, Mart Mägi, Katrin Kendra, Allar Jõks and Priit Rohumaa. The term of office of Toivo Tootsen has ended.

The resolutions also included the election of the members of Supervisory Council Committees as follows:

Audit Committee: Allar Jõks, Robert Kitt, Mart Mägi

Remuneration and Nomination Committee: Priit Koit, Priit Lello, Priit Rohumaa

Corporate Governance Committee: Allar Jõks, Katrin Kendra, Robert Kitt, Kristi Ojakäär, Aleksandr Timofejev

Laura Korjus

AS Tallinna Vesi

Head of Communications

(+372) 62 62 271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee



