Press release

April 16, 2021, 13:00

Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020

As of today, April 16, the Annual Report and Sustainability Report is available on the company's website www.sdiptech.se and in the attached file.

The annual report is distributed by mail to the shareholders who so requested and can also be ordered via info@sdiptech.com

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & Sustainability Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.



The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication April 16, at 13:00 CEST.





