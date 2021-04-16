Safe-T Group to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on April 21, 2021

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase being held virtually and will take place on April 20-22, 2021.

Safe-T Group Co-Founder and CEO, Shachar Daniel, will host a virtual presentation during the conference and participate in one-on-one meetings, where he will discuss the Company’s recent signed agreement with Philemon Security, successful addition to the NASA Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contract vehicle, subsidiary NetNut Ltd.’s new IP Proxy platform, and its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

To access the presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase

Date: April 21, 2021

Presentation Time: 8:00 am ET (5:00 am Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40944

Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1’s

Speaker: Shachar Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO

Conference website here

For more information on the Planet MicroCap Showcase or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Safe-T Group management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SFET@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.



We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here . For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses participation at a future virtual event. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

