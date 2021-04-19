English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 846,979 265.70 225,039,669 12 April 2021 13,926 304.29 4,237,573 13 April 2021 14,500 307.58 4,459,938 14 April 2021 13,785 302.50 4,170,027 15 April 2021 14,051 297.82 4,184,672 16 April 2021 14,000 302.36 4,232,991 Accumulated under the programme 917,241 268.55 246,324,869

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 917,241 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.26% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



