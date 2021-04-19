The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|846,979
|265.70
|225,039,669
|12 April 2021
|13,926
|304.29
|4,237,573
|13 April 2021
|14,500
|307.58
|4,459,938
|14 April 2021
|13,785
|302.50
|4,170,027
|15 April 2021
|14,051
|297.82
|4,184,672
|16 April 2021
|14,000
|302.36
|4,232,991
|Accumulated under the programme
|917,241
|268.55
|246,324,869
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 917,241 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.26% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment