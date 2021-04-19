Lectra: Lectra shareholders’ vote on Gerber Technology acquisition project postponed

English French

Lectra shareholders’ vote on

Gerber Technology acquisition project postponed

Paris, April 19, 2021 – Lectra's shareholders’ vote on the proposed acquisition of Gerber Technology, initially scheduled for the April 30, 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting, has been postponed to June 1, 2021, as the decision of the American regulatory authority is now expected on May 27, 2021.

A Shareholders’ Meeting will be convened on June 1, 2021 specifically for this purpose and a report containing the information on the agenda will be made available to the shareholders.

The acquisition is expected to become final following the June 1, 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting, subject to approval by both the shareholders and the American regulatory authority.

About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 34 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With over 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of €236 million in 2020. Lectra is listed on Euronext Paris (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com.

Media contact:

Lectra - Headquarters

Adeline Fogel

Public Relations Manager

t: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37

e: a.fogel@lectra.com

Attachment