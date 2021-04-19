Venture capitalist from Silicon Valley with MIT background new CEO of Anoto

English Swedish

Stockholm, April 19, 2021 – The Board of Directors of Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”) has appointed a new CEO for the Company. Perry Ha, who previously has served as Chairman of the Board, will assume the role as CEO, when the previous CEO, Joonhee Won, steps down. Joonhee Won will instead be focusing on developing Anoto’s subsidiary for AI based education solutions, Knowledge AI, Inc. As Perry Ha is taking over as CEO, Jörgen Durban has, by the Board of Directors, been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board.



“We are pleased to have Perry join Anoto as CEO. He has effectively served on the Board of Anoto for the past four years and is very familiar with Anoto’s business, which will allow for a smooth transition from the company’s previous CEO. Perry is enthusiastic about the future of Anoto, and I am convinced he will be an excellent leader for the company in the years to come,” says Jörgen Durban, Chairman of the Board of Anoto.





Perry has an extensive experience in investing in and managing successful technology companies. He lives and works in the US, where he founded Draper Athena, a venture capital firm with offices in in Silicon Valley, Korea and China. He is an alumnus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degree. He then earned his MBA at Harvard Business School. Perry is currently serving as a Board member of MIT Corporation, its Board of Trustees and chairs KACF-SF, a non-profit organization in San Francisco.

“It is no secret that Anoto has had a hard time finding its commercial position; yet, I can see the company’s opportunities increasing as the world now begins to understand the benefits of its technology. Anoto has a unique technology that seamlessly connects the analogue to digital world without changing the user’s existing behavior, a powerful concept that has a huge commercial potential. I am excited to join the company at this time and believe my background will serve the company well in its growth phase,” says Perry Ha, CEO of Anoto.





