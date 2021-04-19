Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report 2021: Prominent Food Companies are Entering into Strategic Partnerships with Several Vegan Meat Producing Start-ups

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-Based Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plant-based meat market reached a value of US$ 8.6 Billion in 2020.

Plant-based meat products help in reducing meat intake, thereby minimizing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, lowering blood cholesterol, maintaining calories, and increasing protein consumption. Furthermore, the meat variant is also considered to be ecologically sustainable as it helps in reducing the high consumption of meat produce.

Owing to this, plant-based meat products are widely available across restaurants, cafes, fast food joints, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience/specialty stores, and other catering platforms.



The prevalent trend of veganism coupled with the rising concerns towards animal welfare and protection has led to the increasing demand for meat alternatives, such as plant-based meat. Furthermore, the growing consumer health concerns along with the high prevalence of obesity, diabetes, etc., have also augmented the product demand owing to its low calorie and high-protein content.

Additionally, changing consumer inclination from non-vegetarian diet towards plant protein-sourced foods along with the rising adoption of flexitarian and vegetarian diet, particularly across North America and Europe, has also catalyzed the market growth.

Across several emerging economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Turkey, etc., the rapid urbanization coupled with the elevating consumer living standards have increased the per capita expenditures on premium-quality food products, such as vegan food. Apart from this, the introduction of several awareness programs by various animal welfare organizations, such as PETA, for reducing excessive animal killing for meat consumption, also propels the product demand.

Moreover, owing to the changing consumer tastes and preferences, several manufacturers are introducing vegan meat products with better aroma, texture, longer shelf life, and high nutritional value. Additionally, various prominent food companies are entering into strategic partnerships with several vegan meat producing start-ups for expanding their product portfolios, thereby leading to product premiumization.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of these meat products across several cuisines, including Chinese, Thai, Italian, etc., will continue to fuel the growth of the global plant-based meat market in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the top plant based meat comanies are being Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Beyond Meat, Boca Foods Company (Kraft Foods, Inc.), Garden Protein International (Conagra Brands, Inc.), Impossible Foods, Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, MorningStar Farms (Kellogg Na Co.), Quorn Foods, The Vegetarian Butcher, and Vbites Food Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global plant-based meat performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What has been the impact of Covid-19 on the plant-based meat market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the meat type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global plant-based meat and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Plant-Based Meat Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of Covid-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Burger Patties

6.2 Sausages

6.3 Nuggets and Strips

6.4 Ground Meat

6.5 Meatballs



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Soy

7.2 Wheat

7.3 Peas



8 Market Breakup by Meat Type

8.1 Chicken

8.2 Beef

8.3 Pork



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Restaurant and Catering Industry

9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3 Convenience and Specialty Stores

9.4 Online Retail

10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7xjdo