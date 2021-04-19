ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 12-Apr-21 60,722 531.24 32,257,785.26 13-Apr-21 60,732 531.16 32,258,105.46 14-Apr-21 60,754 530.96 32,257,980.29 15-Apr-21 60,904 529.65 32,257,760.97 16-Apr-21 60,548 532.77 32,258,157.96

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).