ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|12-Apr-21
|60,722
|531.24
|32,257,785.26
|13-Apr-21
|60,732
|531.16
|32,258,105.46
|14-Apr-21
|60,754
|530.96
|32,257,980.29
|15-Apr-21
|60,904
|529.65
|32,257,760.97
|16-Apr-21
|60,548
|532.77
|32,258,157.96
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
