ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
12-Apr-2160,722531.2432,257,785.26
13-Apr-2160,732531.1632,258,105.46
14-Apr-2160,754530.9632,257,980.29
15-Apr-2160,904529.6532,257,760.97
16-Apr-2160,548532.7732,258,157.96

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

