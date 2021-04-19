Rapala VMC Corporation: Share repurchase 19.4.2021

Helsinki, FINLAND



Rapala VMC CorporationStock Exchange Release19.4.2021
   
   
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 19.4.2021
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 19.4.2021 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share RAP1V 
Amount 3,400Shares
Average price/ share 7,2960EUR
Total cost 24,806.40EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 319 153 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 19.4.2021 
   
   
On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
