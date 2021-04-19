SUNx and WISeKey Announce the World’s First “Earth Watch” NFT auction

The Auction will be the first NFT sale for sustainable development and climate resilience causes

Geneva, Switzerland: Brussels Belgium – April 19, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that in cooperation with global initiative for Climate Friendly Travel SUNx — Strong Universal Network, it has created the first ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) related to climate change and sustainability. For more information visit: https://goodtourismblog.com/2021/04/time-to-be-strong-nft-earth-swatch-auction-benefit-tourism-recovery-climate-causes/.

The first-off-the-line “Earth Swatch” watch, designed by climate activist and sustainable development pioneer Maurice Strong for the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, with the theme “In Our Hands,” is going up for auction this Earth Day, April 22 at 15:00 CET. The auction will run until 18:00 CET on June 5, 2021, which is the World Environment Day.

The watch was given to Mr. Strong’s widow, Hanne Strong, by the wife of Swatch founder Nicolas Hayek. Ms. Strong, in turn, is donating the watch for the “cyber auction.” This Earth Swatch will be given an eternal digital life with certified ownership and authenticity. This digital twin will be the "authentic" double of the physical watch in the digital space.

To launch the NFT sale, WISeKey Founder Carlos Moreira, and SUNx President Geoffrey Lipman, will host a virtual seminar with: Hanne Strong, President of the Manitou Foundation USA, Felix Dodds, Co-Author with Maurice Strong of “Only One Earth USA,” Mirian Vilela, Executive Secretary of the Earth Charter Institute established by Maurice Strong and Mikhail Gorbachev in 2000, and JinFeng Zhou, Secretary General of CBCGDF China. During the virtual seminar, speakers will discuss the charities that will benefit from the NFT auction, as well as the vision of Mr. Strong who first called Climate Change existential back in 1972 and spent his life building a global response system, which is today embodied by the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.

The winner of the auction will take ownership of the digital twin of Hanne Strong’s original Earth Swatch, a timepiece that served to raise funds to take 150 Non-governmental organizations to the 1992 Earth Summit, starting the engagement of Civil Society in Sustainability Agenda.

The NFT will be created during the Webinar: The “Strong Earth NFT” – It’s in Our Hands. Registration is open at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P8NZwDfATkSHyGw9RIEiCw



Date & Time April 22nd

03:00 pm CET Title Webinar: The “Strong Earth NFT” – It’s in Our Hands Speakers Carlos Creus Moreira : Founder, Chairman and CEO at WiseKey

: Founder, Chairman and CEO at WiseKey Felix Dodds : Co-Founder of SUNx – Strong Universal Network

: Co-Founder of SUNx – Strong Universal Network Geoffrey Lipman : Former Assistant Secretary General World Tourism Organization, Co-Founder at The SUNx Program

: Former Assistant Secretary General World Tourism Organization, Co-Founder at The SUNx Program Hanne Strong : President Manitou Foundation

: President Manitou Foundation Mirian Vilela : Executive Director; Earth Charter International

: Executive Director; Earth Charter International Jinfeng Zhou: Secretary General of China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF)

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

SUNx is a not-for-profit, EU based, initiative to honour the vision of the late Maurice Strong, Climate activist half a century ago, and to advance Climate Friendly Travel – Low Carbon: SDG linked: Paris 1.5 aligned for a green and clean future.

