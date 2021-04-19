ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For First Quarter of 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.95 for the first quarter, an increase of 48% over the first quarter of 2020
  • Deposits grew from $7.83 billion to $10.58 billion year-over-year, or 35%, and grew $602 million on a linked-quarter basis, or 24%, annualized
  • We funded approximately 2,170 round-two Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling approximately $386 million through March 31, 2021
  • Our loan pipeline reached a record level during the quarter
  • Liquidity reached record levels, with over $2.5 billion on deposit at the Federal Reserve Bank
  • We continue to experience excellent credit quality as we prepare to exit the pandemic
  • Our efficiency ratio improved to 28% during the quarter compared to 33% during the first quarter of 2020
  • Book value per share increased to $19.03, a 16% increase year-over-year

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “We are pleased to see the rebound in our pipeline to record levels. All signs point to an economic resurgence post-pandemic.”

Bud Foshee, CFO, said, “Growth has continued our normal trend lines while our expense control has been very good.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(in Thousands except share and per share amounts)
                      
    Period Ending March 31, 2021 Period Ending December 31, 2020 % Change From Period Ending December 31, 2020 to Period Ending March 31, 2021 Period Ending March 31, 2020 % Change From Period Ending March 31, 2020 to Period Ending March 31, 2021 
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS                   
Net Income $51,455  $50,981  1% $34,778  48% 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $51,455  $50,949  1% $34,778  48% 
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.95  $0.94  1% $0.64  48% 
Return on Average Assets  1.72%  1.74%     1.54%    
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity  19.83%  20.78%     16.23%    
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding  54,381,991   54,273,944      54,167,414     
                      
BALANCE SHEET                   
Total Assets $12,647,374  $11,932,654  6% $9,364,882  35% 
Loans  8,504,980   8,465,688  -%  7,568,836  12% 
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits  3,044,611   2,788,772  9%  1,925,626  58% 
Total Deposits  10,577,610   9,975,724  6%  7,832,655  35% 
Stockholders' Equity  1,030,485   992,852  4%  881,885  17% 
                      

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $51.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $34.8 million for the same quarter in 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.95 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.65 and $0.64, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.72% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 19.83% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 1.54% and 16.23%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $92.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $92.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $77.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 3.20% compared to 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.58% in the first quarter of 2020. Accretion of net fees on PPP loans of $9.1 million during the first quarter of 2021 contributed 43 basis points of the loan yield, compared to $7.5 million of PPP loan fee accretion during the fourth quarter of 2020, or 35 basis points of the loan yield.

Average loans for the first quarter of 2021 were $8.51 billion, an increase of $47.9 million, or 2% annualized, with average loans of $8.46 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of $1.15 billion, or 16%, with average loans of $7.36 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Origination of round-two PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 totaled $402 million while forgiveness of round-one PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 totaled $334 million.

Average total deposits for the first quarter of 2021 were $10.18 billion, an increase of $337.0 million, or 14% annualized, with average total deposits of $9.84 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of $2.54 billion, or 33%, with average total deposits of $7.64 billion for the first quarter of 2020.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.16% for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of five basis points compared to 0.21% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 28 basis points compared to 0.44% for the first quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02%, a 39 basis point decrease compared to 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 24 basis points compared to 0.26% for the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses for the quarters ending March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were calculated under the CECL methodology and as a percentage of total loans were 1.12% and 1.04%, respectively. Other quarter-end periods presented for the allowance for loans losses were not restated for CECL adoption and were calculated under the incurred loss methodology. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.13% at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, for all periods discussed, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans under the CECL methodology at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was 1.26% and 1.16%, respectively, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2020, under the incurred loss model. We recorded a $7.5 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.8 million, or 27%, to $8.5 million from $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue increased $1.7 million, or 157%, to $2.7 million from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage loan sales increased approximately 106% during the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the same quarter in 2020. Net credit card revenue decreased $573,000, or 33%, to $1.2 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.8 million during the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to a one-time catch up in under-accrued rebate expenses. The number of credit card accounts increased approximately 28% and the aggregate amount of spend on all credit card accounts increased 16% during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020. Cash surrender value of life insurance increased $205,000, or 14%, to $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2020. Other income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $489,000, or 104%, to $1.0 million from $469,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The interest rate cap bought in May of 2020 increased in value during the first quarter of 2021, contributing $275,000 to the increase in other income. Merchant service revenue increased from $100,000 during the first quarter of 2020 to $191,000 during the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.0 million, or 4%, to $28.9 million from $27.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, and increased $712,000, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $115,000, or 1%, to $15.6 million from $15.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, and increased $573,000, or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary expense alone only increased by $11,000 during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020. Increased loan origination cost deferrals during the first quarter of 2021 over the amount in the first quarter of 2020 offset increased incentive accruals during the same comparative periods. Origination of round-two PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 drove the increase in cost deferrals. The number of FTE employees decreased by one to 491 at March 31, 2021 compared to 492 at March 31, 2020, and decreased by two from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $254,000, or 11%, to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, from $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, and decreased $26,000 on a linked-quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense decreased $41,000, or 1%, to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, from $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and was unchanged on a linked-quarter basis. Professional services expense decreased $25,000, or 3%, to $923,000 in the first quarter of 2021, from $948,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and decreased $325,000 on a linked-quarter basis. Fourth quarter 2020 professional services were inflated due to expenses associated with updating the Bank’s online application portal for the round-two PPP loans. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $250,000 to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, from $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, and increased $216,000, or 16%, on a linked quarter basis. A larger assessment base driven by increased deposits caused the increase in FDIC assessments. Expenses associated with other real estate owned decreased $444,000 to $157,000 in the first quarter of 2021, from $601,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and increased $17,000, or 12%, on a linked quarter basis. First quarter 2020 included write-downs in value of property based on updated appraisals related to one foreclosed loan relationship. Other operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 32%, to $4.6 million from $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, and increased $259,000 on a linked-quarter basis. We increased our credit losses on unfunded loan commitments by $600,000 in the first quarter of 2021 with a charge to other operating expenses. The efficiency ratio was 28.68% during the first quarter of 2021 compared to 33.11% during the first quarter of 2020 and compared to 28.11% during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income tax expense increased $5.0 million, or 48%, to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Our effective tax rate was 20.18% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 18.76% for the first quarter of 2020. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 of $1.6 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release.  Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

   At March 31,
2021		 At December 31,
2020		 At September 30,
2020		 At June 30, 2020 At March 31,
2020		 
Book value per share - GAAP $19.03  $18.41  $17.61  $16.98  $16.38  
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP  1,030,485   992,852   949,589   914,588   881,885  
 Adjustments:                     
 Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset  13,841   13,908   13,976   14,043   14,111  
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $1,016,644  $978,944  $935,613  $900,545  $867,775  
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $18.78  $18.15  $17.35  $16.72  $16.12  
                       
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP  8.15%  8.32%  8.33%  8.31%  9.42% 
Total assets - GAAP $12,647,374  $11,927,955  $11,394,874  $11,012,195  $9,364,882  
 Adjustments:                     
 Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset  13,841   13,908   13,976   14,043   14,111  
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $12,633,533  $11,914,047  $11,380,898  $10,998,152  $9,350,771  
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP  8.05%  8.22%  8.22%  8.19%  9.28% 

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(In thousands except share and per share data)
 
  1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME                     
Interest income $100,396  $101,065  $96,110  $95,080  $96,767  
Interest expense  8,031   8,984   11,028   11,846   19,127  
Net interest income  92,365   92,081   85,082   83,234   77,640  
Provision for credit losses  7,451   6,283   12,284   10,283   13,584  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  84,914   85,798   72,798   72,951   64,056  
Non-interest income  8,463   8,237   8,172   7,033   6,674  
Non-interest expense  28,914   28,202   26,573   28,816   27,920  
Income before income tax  64,463   65,833   54,397   51,168   42,810  
Provision for income tax  13,008   14,852   11,035   10,720   8,032  
Net income  51,455   50,981   43,362   40,448   34,778  
Preferred stock dividends  -   32   -   31   -  
Net income available to common stockholders $51,455  $50,949  $43,362  $40,417  $34,778  
Earnings per share - basic $0.95  $0.94  $0.80  $0.75  $0.65  
Earnings per share - diluted $0.95  $0.94  $0.80  $0.75  $0.64  
Average diluted shares outstanding  54,381,991   54,273,944   54,232,965   54,194,506   54,167,414  
                      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA                     
Total assets $12,647,374  $11,932,654  $11,394,874  $11,012,195  $9,364,882  
Loans  8,504,980   8,465,688   8,508,544   8,315,375   7,568,836  
Debt securities  962,129   886,938   913,299   856,378   827,032  
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits  3,044,611   2,788,772   2,762,814   2,678,893   1,925,626  
Total deposits  10,577,610   9,975,724   9,673,783   9,342,918   7,832,655  
Borrowings  64,691   64,748   64,719   64,715   64,707  
Stockholders' equity $1,030,485  $992,852  $949,589  $914,588  $881,885  
                      
Shares outstanding  54,137,650   53,943,751   53,915,245   53,874,276   53,844,009  
Book value per share $19.03  $18.41  $17.61  $16.98  $16.38  
Tangible book value per share (1) $18.78  $18.15  $17.35  $16.72  $16.12  
                      
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)                     
Net interest margin  3.20%  3.27%  3.14%  3.32%  3.58% 
Return on average assets  1.72%  1.74%  1.54%  1.55%  1.54% 
Return on average common stockholders' equity  19.83%  20.78%  18.43%  18.40%  16.23% 
Efficiency ratio  28.68%  28.11%  28.50%  31.92%  33.11% 
Non-interest expense to average earning assets  1.00%  1.00%  0.98%  1.15%  1.29% 
                      
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)                     
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.73%  10.50%  11.24%  11.26%  10.68% 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  10.73%  10.50%  11.25%  11.27%  10.68% 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  12.48%  12.20%  13.10%  13.27%  12.54% 
Tier 1 capital to average assets  8.25%  8.23%  8.22%  8.46%  9.56% 
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)  8.05%  8.22%  8.22%  8.19%  9.28% 
                      
(1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures. 
(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary. 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) 
(Dollars in thousands) 
    March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 % Change 
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $70,107  $80,461  (13)% 
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions  2,738,046   297,943  819% 
Federal funds sold  1,577   306,127  (99)% 
 Cash and cash equivalents  2,809,730   684,531  310% 
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value  961,879   826,782  16% 
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $250 at March 31, 2021 and 2020)  250   250  -  
Mortgage loans held for sale  15,834   6,747  135% 
Loans  8,504,980   7,568,836  12% 
Less allowance for credit losses  (94,906)  (85,414) 11% 
 Loans, net  8,410,074   7,483,422  12% 
Premises and equipment, net  56,472   55,992  1% 
Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets  13,841   14,111  (2)% 
Other assets  379,294   293,047  29% 
 Total assets $12,647,374  $9,364,882  35% 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities:          
Deposits:          
 Non-interest-bearing $3,044,611  $1,925,626  58% 
 Interest-bearing  7,532,999   5,907,029  28% 
  Total deposits  10,577,610   7,832,655  35% 
Federal funds purchased  911,558   543,623  68% 
Other borrowings  64,691   64,707  -% 
Other liabilities  63,030   42,012  50% 
 Total liabilities  11,616,889   8,482,997  37% 
Stockholders' equity:          
 Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at          
  March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020  -   -     
 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 54,137,650 shares          
  issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021, and 53,844,009 shares issued and outstanding          
  at March 31, 2020  54   54  -% 
 Additional paid-in capital  224,302   221,901  1% 
 Retained earnings  788,875   641,980  23% 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income  16,754   17,448  (4)% 
  Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.  1,029,985   881,383  17% 
 Noncontrolling interest  500   502  -% 
  Total stockholders' equity  1,030,485   881,885  17% 
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,647,374  $9,364,882  35% 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)   
(In thousands except per share data)      
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021 2020
Interest income:      
 Interest and fees on loans $93,803 $89,385
 Taxable securities  5,807  5,154
 Nontaxable securities  107  233
 Federal funds sold  3  277
 Other interest and dividends  676  1,718
 Total interest income  100,396  96,767
Interest expense:      
 Deposits  6,881  16,745
 Borrowed funds  1,150  2,382
 Total interest expense  8,031  19,127
 Net interest income  92,365  77,640
Provision for credit losses  7,451  13,584
 Net interest income after provision for credit losses  84,914  64,056
Non-interest income:      
 Service charges on deposit accounts  1,908  1,916
 Mortgage banking  2,747  1,071
 Credit card income  1,192  1,765
 Increase in cash surrender value life insurance  1,658  1,453
 Other operating income  958  469
 Total non-interest income  8,463  6,674
Non-interest expense:      
 Salaries and employee benefits  15,543  15,658
 Equipment and occupancy expense  2,654  2,400
 Third party processing and other services  3,416  3,457
 Professional services  923  948
 FDIC and other regulatory assessments  1,582  1,332
 Other real estate owned expense  157  601
 Other operating expense  4,639  3,524
 Total non-interest expense  28,914  27,920
 Income before income tax  64,463  42,810
Provision for income tax  13,008  8,032
 Net income  51,455  34,778
 Dividends on preferred stock  -  -
 Net income available to common stockholders $51,455 $34,778
Basic earnings per common share $0.95 $0.65
Diluted earnings per common share $0.95 $0.64


LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)               
(In thousands)               
                 
   1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020
Commercial, financial and agricultural $3,323,093 $3,295,900 $3,466,189 $3,498,627 $2,771,307
Real estate - construction  666,592  593,614  530,919  544,586  548,578
Real estate - mortgage:               
 Owner-occupied commercial  1,698,695  1,693,428  1,725,222  1,634,495  1,678,532
 1-4 family mortgage  685,840  711,692  671,841  665,883  675,870
 Other mortgage  2,068,560  2,106,184  2,056,549  1,911,384  1,834,137
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage  4,453,095  4,511,304  4,453,612  4,211,762  4,188,539
Consumer  62,200  64,870  57,834  60,400  60,412
Total loans $8,504,980 $8,465,688 $8,508,554 $8,315,375 $7,568,836


SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)                 
(Dollars in thousands)                  
     1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 
Allowance for credit losses:                     
Beginning balance $87,942  $92,440  $91,507  $85,414  $76,584  
 Impact of Adoption of ASC 326  -   (2,000)  -   -   -  
Loans charged off:                     
 Commercial financial and agricultural  477   8,792   11,146   1,358   2,640  
 Real estate - construction  -   202   -   376   454  
 Real estate - mortgage  12   -   200   2,520   1,678  
 Consumer  87   38   44   62   58  
  Total charge offs  576   9,032   11,390   4,316   4,830  
Recoveries:                     
 Commercial financial and agricultural  26   94   12   84   62  
 Real estate - construction  50   30   -   1   1  
 Real estate - mortgage  2   114   12   13   1  
 Consumer  11   13   15   28   12  
  Total recoveries  89   251   39   126   76  
 Net charge-offs  487   8,781   11,351   4,190   4,754  
 Provision for credit losses  7,451   6,283   12,284   10,283   13,584  
 Ending balance $94,906  $87,942  $92,440  $91,507  $85,414  
                         
 Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.12%  1.04%  -   -   -  
 Allowance for credit losses to total average                     
  loans  1.11%  1.04%  -   -   -  
 Allowance for loan losses to total loans  -   -   1.09%  1.10%  1.13% 
 Allowance for loan losses to total average                     
  loans  -   -   1.11%  1.10%  1.16% 
 Net charge-offs to total average loans  0.02%  0.41%  0.54%  0.20%  0.26% 
 Provision for credit losses to total average                     
  loans  0.35%  0.30%  -   -   -  
 Provision for loan losses to total average                     
  loans  -   -   0.58%  0.50%  0.74% 
 Nonperforming assets:                     
  Nonaccrual loans $13,888  $13,973  $21,675  $16,881  $28,914  
  Loans 90+ days past due and accruing  4,804   4,981   4,898   5,133   4,954  
  Other real estate owned and                     
  repossessed assets  2,067   6,497   6,976   6,537   7,448  
 Total $20,759  $25,451  $33,549  $28,551  $41,316  
                         
 Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.22%  0.22%  0.31%  0.26%  0.45% 
 Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.16%  0.21%  0.29%  0.26%  0.44% 
 Nonperforming assets to earning assets  0.17%  0.22%  0.30%  0.26%  0.45% 
 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans683.37%  629.37%  -   -   -  
 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans -   -   426.48%  542.07%  295.41% 
                         
 Restructured accruing loans $794  $818  $1,800  $975  $975  
                         
 Restructured accruing loans to total loans  0.01%  0.01%  0.02%  0.01%  0.01% 
                         
 TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED)              
 (In thousands)                 
     1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 
 Beginning balance: $1,433  $2,738  $1,568  $2,367  $3,330  
  Additions  2,146   -   1,182   -   350  
  Net (paydowns) / advances  (37)  (619)  (12)  (12)  (232) 
  Charge-offs  -   (535)  -   (412)  (1,081) 
  Transfer to OREO  -   (151)  -   (375)  -  
 Ending balance $3,542  $1,433  $2,738  $1,568  $2,367  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)          
(In thousands except per share data)          
    1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 
Interest income:                
 Interest and fees on loans $93,803 $94,332 $89,564 $89,383 $89,385 
 Taxable securities  5,807  6,018  5,858  5,092  5,154 
 Nontaxable securities  107  129  166  211  233 
 Federal funds sold  3  5  16  34  277 
 Other interest and dividends  676  581  506  360  1,718 
 Total interest income  100,396  101,065  96,110  95,080  96,767 
Interest expense:                
 Deposits  6,881  7,853  9,876  10,756  16,745 
 Borrowed funds  1,150  1,131  1,152  1,090  2,382 
 Total interest expense  8,031  8,984  11,028  11,846  19,127 
 Net interest income  92,365  92,081  85,082  83,234  77,640 
Provision for credit losses  7,451  6,283  12,284  10,283  13,584 
 Net interest income after provision for credit losses   84,914  85,798  72,798  72,951  64,056 
Non-interest income:                
 Service charges on deposit accounts  1,908  1,971  1,818  1,823  1,916 
 Mortgage banking  2,747  3,050  2,519  2,107  1,071 
 Credit card income  1,192  913  1,840  1,398  1,765 
 Increase in cash surrender value life insurance  1,658  1,660  1,733  1,464  1,453 
 Other operating income  958  643  262  241  469 
 Total non-interest income  8,463  8,237  8,172  7,033  6,674 
Non-interest expense:                
 Salaries and employee benefits  15,543  14,970  14,994  15,792  15,658 
 Equipment and occupancy expense  2,654  2,680  2,556  2,434  2,400 
 Third party processing and other services  3,416  3,418  3,281  3,622  3,457 
 Professional services  923  1,248  955  1,091  948 
 FDIC and other regulatory assessments  1,582  1,366  1,061  595  1,332 
 Other real estate owned expense  157  140  119  1,303  601 
 Other operating expense  4,639  4,380  3,607  3,979  3,524 
 Total non-interest expense  28,914  28,202  26,573  28,816  27,920 
 Income before income tax  64,463  65,833  54,397  51,168  42,810 
Provision for income tax  13,008  14,852  11,035  10,720  8,032 
 Net income  51,455  50,981  43,362  40,448  34,778 
 Dividends on preferred stock  -  32  -  31  - 
 Net income available to common stockholders $51,455 $50,949 $43,362 $40,417 $34,778 
Basic earnings per common share $0.95 $0.94 $0.80 $0.75 $0.65 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.95 $0.94 $0.80 $0.75 $0.64 


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) 
ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 
(Dollars in thousands) 
                                    
      1st Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 
      Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate 
Assets:                               
Interest-earning assets:                               
 Loans, net of unearned income (1)                               
  Taxable $8,484,914 4.47% $8,435,237 4.43% $8,335,087 4.26% $8,301,775 4.31% $7,328,594 4.89% 
  Tax-exempt (2)  27,592 4.17   29,393 4.16   30,068 4.14   31,929 4.12   32,555 4.04  
   Total loans, net of                               
    unearned income  8,512,506 4.47   8,464,630 4.43   8,365,155 4.26   8,333,704 4.31   7,361,149 4.88  
 Mortgage loans held for sale  13,601 1.94   19,459 1.37   20,053 1.41   13,278 2.09   4,282 2.16  
 Debt securities:                               
  Taxable  878,118 2.65   862,333 2.79   820,526 2.86   761,575 2.67   750,413 2.75  
  Tax-exempt (2)  21,084 2.43   25,542 2.52   31,880 2.51   38,201 2.62   44,029 2.33  
   Total securities (3)  899,202 2.64   887,875 2.78   852,406 2.84   799,776 2.67   794,442 2.72  
 Federal funds sold  11,935 0.10   16,306 0.12   41,884 0.15   83,274 0.16   105,423 1.06  
 Interest-bearing balances with banks  2,262,233 0.12   1,837,249 0.13   1,500,563 0.13   849,549 0.17   469,199 1.47  
 Total interest-earning assets $11,699,477 3.48% $11,225,519 3.58% $10,780,061 3.55% $10,079,581 3.80% $8,734,495 4.46% 
Non-interest-earning assets:                               
 Cash and due from banks  71,166     91,258     75,065     76,212     66,140    
 Net premises and equipment  57,198     56,315     56,799     57,446     58,066    
 Allowance for credit losses, accrued                               
  interest and other assets  320,407     308,746     281,196     248,702     241,479    
   Total assets $12,148,248    $11,681,838    $11,193,121    $10,461,941    $9,100,180    
                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                               
 Interest-bearing deposits:                               
 Checking $1,294,614 0.19% $1,197,908 0.23% $1,077,595 0.31% $992,848 0.35% $956,803 0.57% 
 Savings  93,375 0.18   86,259 0.18   82,671 0.36   72,139 0.42   67,380 0.50  
 Money market  5,057,828 0.27   4,933,285 0.31   4,739,566 0.44   4,285,907 0.52   4,061,286 1.10  
 Time deposits  808,561 1.44   810,675 1.59   841,378 1.78   877,448 1.95   805,924 2.09  
  Total interest-bearing deposits  7,254,378 0.38   7,028,127 0.44   6,741,210 0.58   6,228,342 0.69   5,891,393 1.14  
 Federal funds purchased  849,772 0.22   752,765 0.22   682,971 0.22   572,990 0.22   492,638 1.31  
 Other borrowings  64,689 4.33   64,701 4.41   64,717 4.78   64,711 4.85   64,707 4.85  
 Total interest-bearing liabilities $8,168,839 0.40% $7,845,593 0.46% $7,488,898 0.59% $6,866,043 0.69% $6,448,738 1.19% 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                               
 Non-interest-bearing                               
  demand deposits  2,923,041     2,812,254     2,728,513     2,646,030     1,749,671    
 Other liabilities  39,442     48,642     39,537     69,061     39,801    
 Stockholders' equity  996,741     956,847     917,626     862,500     853,800    
 Accumulated other comprehensive                               
  income  20,185     18,502     18,547     18,307     8,170    
   Total liabilities and                               
    stockholders' equity $12,148,248    $11,681,838    $11,193,121    $10,461,941    $9,100,180    
Net interest spread    3.08%    3.12%    2.96%    3.11%    3.27% 
Net interest margin    3.20%    3.27%    3.14%    3.32%    3.58% 
                                    
(1)Average loans include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued. 
(2)Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. 
(3)Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the yield calculation. 

 