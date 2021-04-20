iManage Named One of 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain’s Chicago Business

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, has been named one of Crain's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. Designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best companies to work for in the Chicago area, the awards program, conducted by Crain’s Chicago Business in partnership with Best Companies Group, surveyed thousands of employees on the types of working conditions, benefits and corporate culture that make a company a great place to work.



The “Best Places to Work” distinction highlights the excellence of the iManage workforce and the company’s underlying culture as a point of pride for iManage employees. Since its founding in Chicago more than 25 years ago, iManage has been committed to inspiring and embracing an ethos of innovation, collaboration and transparency.

“Nourishing a vibrant corporate culture that empowers employees to grow with the company is a top priority for iManage,” said iManage CEO, Neil Araujo. “While the last year has challenged ‘business as usual’ for companies worldwide, it has also spurred new opportunities to communicate, collaborate, and connect across our global employee, customer and partner communities. I'm proud of the team effort our employees have made in building a thriving, remote workforce, and I’m honored by the passion they have for the future of iManage."

Over the last year, iManage has added over 100 new employees, signaling the company’s successful management of business operations and growth strategy during a challenging year for the global economy. Ongoing enhancements to the employee experience have also been prevalent, including increased professional development opportunities and programs intended to encourage connection and emotional and physical well-being to offset the impact of the pandemic – like meditation programs, online concerts, contests, and social events, as well as increased company town halls.

Winners were determined by the results of a two-part weighted survey aimed both at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace, and at evaluating workplace policies, practices, and demographics.

Feedback from iManage employees about its award-winning culture included:

“iManage encourages freedom to learn, grow, share knowledge. Excellent communication from leadership inspires trust, loyalty, and caring that sends a message of family.”

“This organization values diversity, transparency, and innovation. It is wonderful to work for a company where the CEO practices the same values that are preached through the organization.”

“Everyone feels like a meaningful part of the success of the company. It feels like a group of friends. Everyone is treated with respect.”

“Great compensation and benefits are just a start. The company is great at investing in us as professionals so we can grow individually, as well as within our teams. They also create a feedback-driven culture where we can be comfortable letting them know when we see areas for improvement internally.”

