Good360 and Marine Toys for Tots to Distribute One Million Donated Toys, Books and Games to Families in Need

Alexandria, VA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, today announced the expansion of their partnership with Marine Toys for Tots to distribute one million more toys, books and games to families in need through Good360’s vast network of vetted and approved nonprofit partners. The organizations launched their collaboration in April of 2020, and it has resulted in the distribution of nearly 2.2 million items in 2020.

While Marine Toys for Tots is the flagship children’s Christmas charity, the organization doesn’t want to wait until the holiday season to provide additional support. Good360 notes that toys are in need all year long, and the flow of donations is often unpredictable.

“With so many families struggling during the pandemic, Good360 is proud to continue the great work of our Marine Toys for Tots partnership,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. “We’ve seen firsthand how toys, books and games bring joy to children and their loved ones served by our nonprofit partners, and expanding our efforts will significantly increase the impact of our program.”

In addition to the commitment of one million toys, Marine Toys for Tots also joined Good360’s Resilience Response Pledge, where companies and organizations commit to building stronger communities that can better withstand natural disasters. With the difficulties brought about by the pandemic and both the frequency and intensity of natural disasters on the rise around the globe, there’s an urgent need for a more thoughtful approach to the way we respond to and help impacted communities recover.

“The emotional and spiritual care of kids are often overlooked in the aftermath of a disaster, which is why we are working with Marine Toys for Tots to pre-position toys in areas that are prone to extreme weather events,” said Connelly. “By strategically storing toys in these locations, we eliminate the logistical challenges of getting them distributed quickly and efficiently.”

Because Marine Toys for Tots and Good360 want to continue to provide emotional relief, comfort, and a sense of normalcy to families in need, they are preparing for another special COVID-19 gift distribution. They recognize that the emotional and educational impact that COVID has had on children will be long lasting, and they want to do whatever they can to help.

“We realize the importance of reminding children that there is still joy to be found in simple gifts every day, no matter how difficult things may be right now,” said LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Ret), President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “That is why we are providing one million toys to Good360 to distribute via their network of nonprofit organizations across the United States to DoGoodNOW.”

The ability of Toys for Tots and Good360 to assist families in need now, outside of the holiday season, is made possible by generous partners. These toys, games and books were donated to Toys for Tots by a variety of their esteemed national corporate sponsors.

In 2020, Good360 distributed more than $870 million in highly needed goods to communities in need through members of their nonprofit network.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to transform lives by providing hope, dignity, and a sense of renewed possibility to individuals, families, and communities impacted by disasters or other challenging life circumstances who, without us, would struggle to find that hope. As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $10 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 90,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is proud to partner with corporate donors such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, RH, American Eagle Outfitters, Tempur Sealy International, Mattel, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, and JPMorganChase. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 74-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program collected and distributed 20.2 million toys to over 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide, allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas and receive a message of hope that otherwise would not have been there. Since 1947 over 272 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.