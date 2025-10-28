Good360 Mobilizes Relief Efforts in Preparation for Hurricane Melissa’s Impact on Jamaica

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Melissa approaches Jamaica with the potential for widespread devastation, Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, is mobilizing its disaster recovery network to ensure the timely delivery of critical aid to communities.

Hurricane Melissa is the strongest storm of the 2025 Atlantic season to date and one of the most intense on record for late October. AccuWeather and regional agencies warn that impacts could parallel historic events such as 1998’s Hurricane Gilbert or 2019’s Hurricane Dorian in severity and duration.

“Our team is deeply committed to supporting affected communities during this challenging time,” said Cinira Baldi, CEO of Good360. “We are working closely with our nonprofit partners and corporate donors to ensure that urgently needed goods are delivered to where they’re most needed.”

Good360 is currently coordinating with its partner, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and other international relief agencies to assess needs on the ground and deploy pre-positioned supplies, generators, shelter materials, and other essentials.

Good360’s disaster recovery model is a four-phase approach that focuses on long-term recovery through preparedness, response, recovery, and resilience. Leveraging its strategic partnerships, including its partnership with AccuWeather for advanced weather forecasting, Good360 is able to anticipate needs, pre-position essential goods and respond with precision and speed.

To date, Good360 has delivered over $18 billion in essential goods – including household goods and appliances, hygiene kits, school supplies and more – to disaster-affected communities across the United States, helping more than 100 million people rebuild and recover. To support Good360’s disaster response efforts, including Hurricane Melissa, visit https://www.good360.org.

Good360’s mission is to bridge the gap between excess and need by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $21 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.