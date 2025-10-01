Good360 Expands Board of Directors with Visionary Leaders from UPS, Salesforce, Global Philanthropy and United Airlines

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, today announced the appointment of four executives to its Board of Directors: Stephanie Dexter, Lori Freeman, Patrick Gaston and Jonathan Ireland.

The newly appointed board members bring a dynamic blend of financial expertise, business and nonprofit innovation, and transformative leadership that will bolster Good360’s mission to close the need gap and open opportunity for all.

“Stephanie, Lori, Patrick and Jonathan each offer a distinct perspective, bold leadership, and a profound commitment to social impact,” said Cinira Baldi, CEO of Good360. “Their collective experience will be invaluable as we expand our operations, deepen strategic partnerships, and redefine what’s possible to better serve the growing needs of the communities we support.”

Meet the New Board Members

Stephanie Dexter is President of UPS Supply Chain Solutions, where she leads global logistics, distribution and mail innovations. A 35-year UPS veteran, Stephanie began her career as a package handler and rose through leadership roles across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. She brings deep operational expertise and a global perspective to the board. Stephanie holds degrees from San Diego State University and LSU Shreveport. The first female President of UPS Canada, Stephanie is a passionate advocate for women in leadership, diversity, and inclusion.

Lori Freeman, Vice President and GM of Salesforce for Nonprofits, is a trailblazer in nonprofit technology. With over 15 years of experience helping mission-driven organizations harness the power of cloud solutions, Lori has been instrumental in driving digital transformation across the sector. Her career began at the American Cancer Society, and today she leads Salesforce’s efforts to empower nonprofits with the tools they need to scale their impact.

Patrick Gaston is an internationally recognized board leader, executive coach, and former

Chairman of Bed Bath & Beyond, where he led a transformation of the company’s

governance and executive leadership. As President and CEO of PG Consulting, Patrick

advises Fortune 500 companies and NGOs on ESG, CSR, and business development

strategies. He currently serves on the board of directors of Laird Superfood. His leadership across organizations such as Verizon, the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund, and the NAACP Foundation reflects a lifelong dedication to advancing equity, driving sustainable economic development, and creating meaningful social impact on a global scale.

Jonathan Ireland, Senior Vice President of Finance at United Airlines, oversees the airline’s $55 billion operating budget and $6 billion in annual capital expenditures. With more than 16 years at United, Jonathan has led strategic financial planning and investor relations, earning recognition as Best IR Professional by Institutional Investor magazine. His early work with Opportunity International in Mexico reflects a long-standing dedication to purpose-driven work.

“The appointment of these four exceptional leaders marks a significant milestone in Good360’s evolution,” said John Grugan, Board Chair of Good360 and Partner, Holland & Knight. “Their expertise will strengthen our board’s strategic oversight and help guide the organization through its next phase of growth. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to build a more resilient future for the communities we serve.”

For more information about Good360 and its Board of Directors, visit www.good360.org.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $21 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

Attachment