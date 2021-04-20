The Chopped Leaf’s Latest Partnership Goes Beyond the Ordinary

Oakville, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chopped Leaf today launched a partnership with Beyond Meat® to make Beyond Beef® Crumble a permanent protein offering across locations and to launch two new limited-edition menu items featuring Beyond Meat’s plant-based protein. As a leading innovator in the food industry, The Chopped Leaf plans to continue integrating this product into plant-based dishes, as a way to meet the increasing demand of consumers.

Beyond Meat’s products are designed to deliver the same juicy, meat-like taste and texture as animal-based meat, while being better for human health and the health of the planet. Beyond Meat’s products are made from simple, plant-based ingredients, like peas and brown rice, without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, soy or gluten.

“We know our customers come to expect quality and taste from our brand, but what is on the rise is their search for plant-based protein options on our menu. We have acknowledged this, and we are thrilled to partner with a company who offers a great-tasting product; one that is globally respected. We look forward to working with Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based protein, to expand our menu offerings to attract consumers who are either plant-based themselves, or flexitarians looking to integrate more plant-based options into their diets,” said Blair Stevens, Founder of The Chopped Leaf.

The Chopped Leaf’s latest partnership with Beyond Meat will further develop their strategic plan to attract consumers seeking sustainable, better-for-you meals that integrate diverse, plant-based proteins. The Chopped Leaf’s two new, limited-time menu items are designed encourage potential and existing customers to taste the Beyond Meat product. The Beyond Grain and Beyond Green have one goal in mind; to make you Feel Good After You Eat.

Beyond Green

A salad that goes beyond conventional. This refreshing blend of Beyond Meat crumble, chopped mix, red onions, quinoa, grape tomatoes, olives, crunchy pita chips, herbaceous basil and our signature balsamic vinaigrette dressing is perfect for the warmer weather. It's the classic bruschetta, deconstructed and upgraded.

Beyond Grain

We've gone beyond the traditional bowl. This zesty blend of Beyond Meat crumble, warm basmati rice, romaine, sharp cheddar cheese, spicy jalapenos, corn, red onions, creamy guacamole and our signature ranch dressing is the ideal blend of savoury flavours.

“The announcement our brand has made today paves the way for future innovation, and demonstrates our commitment to listening and responding to our customer’s wants and desires. We have had an overwhelmingly positive response during our initial taste tests with Beyond Meat, where we gave some of our loyal customers the opportunity to try our new bowl and salad,” said Blair Stevens. “We plan to offer Beyond Meat as a permanent option on our menu. This is another growth opportunity for us and our quest to offer more sustainable food.”

About The Chopped Leaf

Proudly Canadian, The Chopped Leaf has over 100 locations open and committed to open within Canada and the USA. We are a lifestyle brand that offers delicious, chef designed meals, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. Find The Chopped Leaf on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit us at choppedleaf.ca. The Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands.

Franchise Opportunities with The Chopped Leaf start with the roots to ensure franchises grow. Every element counts, from operations to marketing and design. If you are interested in becoming a Franchisee, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/.

