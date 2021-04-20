ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Almere, The Netherlands



April 20, 2021, 6 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its first quarter 2021 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.

Continued strong logic/foundry demand fuels record quarterly orders.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

EUR million Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 New orders 333.5 378.7 410.6 Revenue 325.1 346.6 394.0 Gross profit margin % 44.5 % 45.2 % 49.5 % Operating result 78.1 77.5 124.5 Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) 0.7 27.1 13.9 Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) (3.5) (3.0) (3.0) Net earnings 74.1 79.1 122.5 Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013 ) 77.6 82.1 125.5

New orders at €411 million were 8% above the level of last quarter.

Revenue for the first quarter 2021 was €394 million and increased 14% compared to the previous quarter due to strong market demand.

Gross profit margin was 49.5% in Q1 2021 compared to 45.2% in the previous quarter, mainly due to favorable mix.

Operating result was €125 million compared to €78 million in the previous quarter.

Normalized net earnings for the first quarter 2021 were €125 million, €43 million higher compared to Q4 2020.

COMMENT

“2021 started very strong for ASM,” said Benjamin Loh, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASM International. “In the first quarter, we realized revenue of €394 million, well within our guidance of €380-400 million and up 14% from the level in Q4. The revenue level was again driven by continuous high demand in the logic/foundry segment. Our Q1 order intake, at €411 million, was up 8% from an already high level in Q4 and ahead of our guidance of €380-400 million, driven by solid demand in logic/foundry. Our gross margin was at a high level of 49.5%, caused by a favorable mix, while our operational cash flow showed a record high level in Q1. Based upon the strong cash position at the end of March, we plan to start a new €100 million share buyback program.”

OUTLOOK

For Q2, on a currency comparable level, we expect revenue of €390-€410 million. Q2 bookings, on a currency comparable level, are expected to be in the range of €420-€440 million.

Based upon the current market developments, the wafer fab equipment (WFE) market is expected to grow by a high-teens to low twenties percentage in 2021. 2021 is expected to develop in another year of solid growth for ASM. Based upon our current view, we expect our sales in the second half to be at least at the same level as in the first half.

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

On February 25, 2020, ASMI announced the authorization of a share buyback program for up to €100 million. The program started on June 2, 2020, and was completed on March 2, 2021. In total, we repurchased 646,180 shares at an average price of €154.76, under the 2020-2021 program.

ASMI announces today the authorization of a new repurchase program of up to €100 million of the Company's common shares within the 2021/2022 time frame. This buyback program will be executed by intermediaries and will end as soon as the aggregate purchase price of the common shares acquired by ASMI has reached €100 million.

This repurchase program is part of ASMI's commitment to use excess cash for the benefit of its shareholders.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

On March 31, 2021, ASMI published the agenda for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on May 17, 2021, which, as also earlier announced, includes amongst others the following matters:

proposal to appoint Mr. Paul Verhagen as member of the Management Board;

proposal to re-appoint Mrs. Stefanie Kahle-Galonske as member of the Supervisory Board;

proposal to declare a regular dividend of €2.00 per common share over 2020; and

proposal to withdraw 500,000 treasury shares.

Please refer to the AGM documents available on our website for more detailed information.



