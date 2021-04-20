Q1-2021 Results Conference Call

| Source: Magna International Inc. Magna International Inc.

Aurora, Ontario, CANADA

AURORA, Ontario, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

   
Q1-2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY – MAY 6, 2021
7:00 AM ET
   
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-800-954-0686
International: 1-416-981-9017
Webcast: www.magna.com 
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 13, 2021
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21993617
   

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com   905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com   905-726-7108


Tags
Magna first quarter 2021 conference call
Related Links