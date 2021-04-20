BlueCat ranked 25th on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS CompanyTM, today announced it is thrilled to be recognized as number 25 on this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada list. This accolade comes shortly after receiving a Best Workplaces for Women™ 2021 award, and also after five years of Best Workplaces™ in Canada recognition across multiple categories including Best Workplace in Technology™ and Best Workplace for Mental Wellness™.



BlueCat believes that attracting and retaining employees who are passionate about contributing to the company’s collaborative and thoughtful culture is a top priority.

Stephen Devito, Chief Executive Officer at BlueCat, says: “We are honoured to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® in Canada. At BlueCat, your voice always matters and your contributions count. Our employees support and motivate one another every day, because we are much more than a team. I want to thank every single employee for their contributions to our company culture.”

The 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven, based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization’s culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Cheryl Kerrigan, Vice President of People at BlueCat, says: “The company culture at BlueCat is what separates us from the rest. Our culture code was crowdsourced from the BlueCats themselves, helping us live our values every day. Our fifth pillar, 'we win as a team,’ could not be more relevant as it relates to this award. This recognition belongs to every single team member at BlueCat, as it's each member's dedication and contribution that's brought us here."

This year’s list is representative of the experience and sentiment of over 300,000 Canadian employees.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

About BlueCat:

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company’s mission is to help the world’s largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com.