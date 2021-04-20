YMCA of Northern Alberta applauds Government of Canada’s $30 billion investment toward early learning and child care in Budget 2021

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 19, 2021, the Government of Canada’s Budget 2021 offered historic investments in early learning and child care across the country including $30 billion over the next five years with initiatives to improve affordability for families in Alberta. YMCA of Northern Alberta applauds the Government of Canada for its commitment to supporting Canadian communities, families and employers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

YMCA of Northern Alberta is the largest child care provider in western Canada and operates 70 child care programs for infants to children 12 years of age. YMCA of Northern Alberta provides early learning care, Kindercare, and before- and after-school programs for families across northern and central Alberta in four regions: Edmonton, Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Wood Buffalo.

Among the Government of Canada’s initiatives announced in Budget 2021 is a plan to reduce fees to an average of $10/day by 2025/26, along with opportunities to strengthen and grow the essential workforce of qualified early childhood educators.

“Access to high-quality early learning and child care programs supports the growth and wellbeing of children, families and communities across Alberta,” says Nick Parkinson, President and CEO of YMCA of Northern Alberta. “We are excited to see federal government initiatives in Budget 2021 that will improve affordability and expand access to quality licensed child care, and before- and after-school care for families in our province.”

As the leading early learning and child care provider in western Canada, YMCA of Northern Alberta looks forward to working with all levels of government to support and advocate for accessible, affordable and inclusive child care services for families in communities across the province.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness, to providing important community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Wood Buffalo and Red Deer regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.