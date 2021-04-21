Heineken Holding N.V. reports on 2021 first-quarter trading

Amsterdam, 21 April 2021 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) publishes its trading update today for the first quarter of 2021.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Beer volume stable organically

Heineken® volume growth accelerated +12.1%

Premium volume outperformed growing in the low-teens

Deployment of EverGreen growth strategy on track

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

FIRST QUARTER VOLUME

Beer volume1 2

(in mhl or %) 1Q21 Organic growth 1Q20 Consolidated beer volume 50.3 0.0 % 51.6

Heineken® volume1



(in mhl or %) 1Q21 Organic growth Heineken N.V. 10.5 12.1 %

1 Refer to the Definitions section for an explanation of organic growth and volume metrics.

2 2021 volume reflects the shift of malt-based, unfermented, non-alcoholic drinks from Beer- to Non-Beer Volume. Organic growth has been corrected.

HEINEKEN's highest priority throughout the COVID-19 crisis has been and continues to be the health and safety of its people. HEINEKEN's teams have demonstrated great resilience and agility as the crisis prolongs and recovery levels vary market-to-market. HEINEKEN continues to support its employees, customers, suppliers and communities most impacted by the pandemic. For example, in the UK, HEINEKEN continues to support its customers financially and waived €19 million in rental payments last quarter. In Brazil, HEINEKEN joined the "Salvando Vidas" match-funding initiative of the Development Bank of Brazil (BNDES), to invest in 4 oxygen plants and aid more than 40 philanthropic hospitals with medical supplies in the fight against COVID-19.

In March 2021 HEINEKEN began to lap the first round of severe lockdowns in March 2020. Beer volume in the first quarter was in line with last year, organically (2.1% below the first quarter of 2019). HEINEKEN delivered strong growth in the Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific regions and modest growth in the Americas, offset by the decline in Europe where the on-trade remained largely closed throughout the quarter. At the start of April less than 30% of the on-trade in Europe was operating.

HEINEKEN is bringing its EverGreen balanced growth strategy to life across the business, focusing on delivering superior and profitable top-line growth. HEINEKEN is amplifying its strong premium position to capture the growing opportunity of premiumisation. HEINEKEN is expanding its portfolio by stretching and moving beyond beer into products such as ciders, hard seltzers and other beverages to better serve consumers. HEINEKEN is shaping and strengthening its digital route to consumer.

Heineken® brand

The Heineken® brand had a strong performance, well ahead of the overall market, growing 12.1% in the quarter.

had a strong performance, well ahead of the overall market, growing 12.1% in the quarter. Volume grew double-digits in more than 40 markets, including Brazil, South Africa, China, Vietnam, Nigeria, Colombia, Argentina, France, Poland and Laos.

Heineken® 0.0 grew double-digits with strong momentum in Brazil, Mexico and the USA. Heineken® 0.0 is now available in 94 markets.

grew double-digits with strong momentum in Brazil, Mexico and the USA. Heineken® 0.0 is now available in 94 markets. On 19 April the brand launched the latest edition of its #SocialiseResponsibly campaign ‘WE’LL MEET AGAIN’. The campaign celebrates people's resilience and creativity over the last year and highlights how people found inventive ways to keep the spirit of ‘going out’ alive from the safety of their own homes.

REPORTED NET PROFIT OF HEINEKEN N.V.

The reported net profit of Heineken N.V. for the first three months of 2021 was €168 million (2020: €94 million; 2019: €299 million). The effect from lower on-trade volume in Europe was more than offset by the performance of other regions and continued cost mitigation efforts.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The outlook statements shared on 10 February 2021 remain unchanged. HEINEKEN's business continues to be significantly impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. HEINEKEN expects market conditions to gradually improve into the second part of the year, depending on the roll-out of vaccines.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN employs over 80,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIO NA and HEIA NA and on Reuters under HEIO.AS and HEIN.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY) and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY). Most recent information is available on the websites: www.HeinekenHolding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

