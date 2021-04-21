Lord Jones™ Debuts “A Higher Order”

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to reveal a new transformative marketing campaign of its prestige Lord Jones™ brand. Adding another milestone to its legacy as a “brand of firsts,” Lord Jones™, maker of the world’s finest hemp-derived CBD infused products, today announced its first brand campaign for the U.S. market, entitled “A Higher Order.”



For the first time in the brand’s history, Lord Jones™ will launch its new creative with market activations throughout the year, which will include out-of-home advertising and television spots. The campaign will highlight new Lord Jones™ creative assets, which gives the brand’s adult consumers a glimpse into its magical world with a stunning series of ads and two unique films.

“Our dream to give consumers access to this unique world has become a reality with our first-ever campaign. Lord Jones™ has always been a leader in the CBD space and this new campaign reflects the evolution and maturity of the brand paired with our goal to bring these incredible products to a wider audience,” said Summer Frein, General Manager, USA, Cronos Group. “The surreal, imaginative beauty of the work encourages curiosity and exploration. The Lord Jones™ best-in-class product experience is a transformative one, that allows consumers to elevate any ordinary experience into a beautiful ritual, which is palpable in the creative.”

The campaign, “A Higher Order,” lets viewers escape to the highly curated portals within the Lord Jones™ world – a world where wellness becomes a moment of self-reverence that can be coveted every day. The campaign imagery was inspired by elements of the iconic Lord Jones™ crest, referencing the brand’s roots in California’s Laurel Canyon, which is rich with artistic and musical history. Within the world, personal wellness transforms from routine to ritual.

“At Cronos Group, investing in our brands is paramount. This new Lord Jones™ campaign reaffirms our commitment to robust, breakthrough marketing and brand building that aims to bring high-quality CBD products to adult consumers,” said Kurt Schmidt, President and CEO, Cronos Group. “As leaders in the CBD category, we are thrilled to share this campaign with our loyal followers, and with a broader audience who may be discovering our brand for the first time.”

To celebrate the brand campaign launch, Lord Jones™ will host a live-streamed, “Sunday Bath Session”, on its website featuring an audio and visual set inspired by the campaign imagery with Grammy-nominated artist and producer, Flying Lotus. The live stream, which will take place on Sunday, May 2nd at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST, is open to all consumers and encourages attendees to experience their own Lord Jones™ CBD ritual by drawing a bath and tuning in. The experience will be accessible at: www.lordjones.com/bathsessions.

The launch is supported by renowned advertising agency Wieden+Kennedy.

About Lord Jones™

Lord Jones™ manufactures and distributes the world’s finest hemp-derived CBD infused prestige skincare products and dietary supplements, including handmade confections. Lord Jones™ has been featured regularly in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Elle, The New Yorker, TIME, Forbes and Vogue to name a few. Lord Jones™ took the beauty world by storm when it became the first ever CBD brand to launch at Sephora. Celebrated for its unparalleled quality, Lord Jones™ has received accolades from Fast Company, Refinery29, Self, Health, InStyle, Men’s Health, GQ, Shape and beyond. All Lord Jones™ products are lab-tested to ensure purity and consistency. For more information, or to purchase Lord Jones™, visit www.lordjones.com.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE™ and Spinach™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones™, Happy Dance™ and PEACE+™.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

