New product for energy companies automates critical accounting and IT tasks with full audit trail

For more than 25 years, PowerPlan has helped North American energy companies make the right financial decisions. Working in tandem with our customers, we created Workflow Process Automation to reduce the burden of month end and other repetitive processes top of mind for the office of the CFO, while at the same time strengthening the necessary controls. The solution helps minimize manual tasks, reduces the risk of error, improves communication and increases the ease of audits for both accounting and IT teams.

Workflow Process Automation allows users to create and schedule processes based on data availability and desired delivery time of results, eliminating the need for constant monitoring, including weekends and overnight, and manual intervention. Notifications allow all stakeholders clarity into current status and ensure the right people are alerted to successes, as well as anything needing attention. This critical knowledge was previously available only to the individual monitoring the steps.

“We are truly excited to present this solution, built and tested by our customers and our experts,” said Suzanne Ward, Senior Vice President of Product Management. “It is just one of the many solutions demonstrating our commitment to deliver innovation to meet the needs of the energy market. In an increasingly complex industry, PowerPlan’s solutions deliver transparency and lower risk through automation.”

Current PowerPlan customers on supported on-premise and cloud hosted versions, as well as new customers, are eligible to license Workflow Process Automation. The new solution is hosted on PowerPlan’s secure cloud environment, allowing customers to access and implement the solution quickly.

