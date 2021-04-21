Registration Now Open for the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), the only organization representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, opened registration for its NASP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo, to be held Sept. 27- 30, 2021, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo hosts over 1,200 specialty pharmacy professionals, including senior level executives, specialty pharmacy thought leaders and industry veterans, pharmacy directors, clinical pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, consultants and other management-level personnel. Attendees represent the full spectrum of the industry, including specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma/biotech manufacturers, academic and institutional pharmacies, patient advocacy organizations, payers and PBMs, data management and technology providers, group purchasing organizations, wholesalers, distributors, and suppliers to the industry.

The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo is a premier industry event for the specialty pharmacy community, offering unparalleled educational and networking opportunities designed to empower specialty pharmacy professionals to navigate this rapidly evolving industry and create opportunities for future success. The Annual Meeting & Expo serves as the ideal forum to enhance clinical, technical, and leadership skills as well as exchange ideas and share best practices.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, the NASP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo will challenge and inspire attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors to Reimagine What’s Possible. We will focus on looking at our world differently – reimagining our teams, families, patients, business, the patient journey, and ourselves while appreciating who we are at our best and understanding the power of our presence,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, NASP President and CEO.

The annual event features: nationally renowned keynote speakers; pre-conference workshops; educational programs and panel discussions; continuing legal, pharmacist, nurse, and pharmacy technician education credits; a Certified Specialty Pharmacist (CSP) examination preparatory course; a showcase for complex, clinical research in specialty pharmacy with accepted abstract poster presentations; individual and corporate industry awards; scholarship awards; an exhibit hall; and, a fundraiser to support the patient community we collectively serve! Educational sessions designed for health-system pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, and students will be a new offering at this year’s event.

The safety of NASP 2021 Annual Meeting & Expo guests is NASP’s top priority. NASP will work with federal, state, and local health officials to strictly adhere to current rules and requirements and do everything possible to protect the health and safety of all attendees.

For registration or additional information, please visit naspnet.org/annual-meeting/registration. Discounted registration rates are available through June 30.

In addition to the conference activities listed above, the meeting will offer the following workshops on Monday, September 27, 2021:

NASP Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference

This unique, one-day conference is designed for those interested in learning more about the current legal and regulatory requirements and the extraordinary complexities associated with the specialty pharmacy industry including general counsel and in-house counsel for national and regional specialty pharmacies, manufacturers, practicing attorneys in health care law, compliance officers and executives. Attendees can earn continuing legal education credits as well as pharmacist continuing education (CE) credits.

NASP Certified Specialty Pharmacist Examination Preparatory Course

NASP will host a one-day preparation course for pharmacists studying for the Certified Specialty Pharmacist (CSP) examination. The course will cover all essential topics to effectively prepare pharmacists interested in earning the CSP credential. CE credit is available to those who successfully complete the course.

Hospital and Health System Network Specialty Pharmacy Workshop

This one-day workshop will engage attendees in a collaborative learning environment, focused on the fast-growing subset of the specialty pharmacy industry, hospital and health system specialty pharmacies. Attendees will gain a foundational understanding of the hospital/health system specialty pharmacy model and the unique challenges and opportunities of this specialty pharmacy practice setting.

Technology Day Workshop

This one-day workshop is designed for all specialty pharmacy stakeholders who are interested in learning more about the evolving and increasingly important role that digital health technology plays in the current healthcare delivery system. Respected industry leaders will discuss trends and innovation in data connectivity, integration, and interoperability, as well as the patient-centric technology required to positively impact the patient journey and deliver the required data for physicians, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payers to enhance clinical service and product offerings.

Abstract Submissions

The NASP Education Committee welcomes the submission of original or encore research relevant to specialty pharmacy, outcomes related to specialty pharmacy products, or services provided by specialty pharmacies. The deadline for abstract submission is July 1. Accepted abstracts will be presented at the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo and published online through the PubMed-indexed Journal of Drug Assessment. For more information and to submit your completed research related to specialty pharmacy, visit naspnet.org/annual-meeting/abstracts-posters.

NASP Exhibitor and Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Industry partners are an integral and important part of the specialty pharmacy industry and the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo. NASP offers various sponsorship and exhibitor packages to accommodate all investment levels. For more information, visit naspnet.org/annual-meeting/exhibitors-sponsors.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing, delivering and promoting continuing professional education and specialty certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors and practicing pharmacists. With 135 corporate members and over 1,800 individual members NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.