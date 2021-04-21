Trading update 31 March 2021

English Dutch French

STABLE RESULTS COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

Net result from core activities per share : € 1.20 (31 March 2020: € 1.21 );

Net asset value per share: € 78.83 (31 December 2020: € 78.20 );

Successful green bond transaction of € 32 mln (maturity of 5 years starting 31 March 2021 - annual interest rate of 3.25% );

Debt ratio of 29.0% (31 December 2020: € 30.0% );

EPRA occupancy rate: 91.4% (31 December 2020: € 91.9% );

Fair value of the investment properties portfolio: € 916.9 mln (31 December 2020: € 921.2 mln );

Recovery percentage of 90% for the first quarter of 2021.









Attachment