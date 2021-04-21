Century Aluminum Publishes its Inaugural Annual Sustainability Report

CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) ("Century") announced today the release and publication of its inaugural annual Sustainability Report. This report emphasizes Century’s commitment to the maintenance of healthy, safe and sustainable operations and incorporates information on Century’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.



The full 2020 inaugural Sustainability Report is available at https://centuryaluminum.com/responsibility-and-sustainability/default.aspx.

“We are pleased to publish Century’s first Sustainability Report and look forward to engaging on this most important of topics with our entire community of stakeholders,” said Michael A. Bless, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The maintenance of safe and sustainable operations has always taken precedence at Century. We believe this is a set of priorities in which continuous improvement, with a disposition for urgency, is required. We are committed to playing a leading role as our industry addresses these generational challenges.”

Some of Century’s ESG performance highlights noted in the Sustainability Report include:

100% of the power supplied to Nordural Grundartangi ehf., Century’s wholly-owned subsidiary, comes from hydroelectric and geothermal sources, while at Sebree and Hawesville, our power purchases have included an increasing amount of renewable energy for each of the past several years.

Technical redesign of our Vlissingen anode facility to optimize energy use and production capacity.

Continued development and innovation with “green aluminum” products to reduce both our and our customers’ carbon impact. An example of this is our Natur- Al™ product, launched in 2020.

Development of and implementation of new pot technology at Hawesville which we expect to deliver reduced power consumption and improved current efficiency.

Conducting a Safety and Health leadership engagement activity at Mt. Holly, Sebree, and Hawesville beginning in early 2021, aimed at providing leadership tools to help us accomplish Century’s safety vision.



About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

