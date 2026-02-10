EGA and Century Celebrate Historic Smelter Project, Meet With U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emirates Global Aluminium CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban (right) and Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary (left) met with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to highlight their partnership to build the country’s first primary aluminum smelter in over 45 years. Featuring state-of-the-art smelter technology, the plant is expected to create 5000 jobs and establish Inola, Oklahoma as a hub for critical metal used by American industries.

