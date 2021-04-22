Saniona announces outcome of TO3 warrant exercise

English Swedish

April 22, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the outcome in the exercise of warrants of series TO3, that was issued in connection with Saniona’s rights issue and directed issue in the first quarter of 2020. During the period April 6 – 20, 2021, holders of warrants of series TO3 had the right to subscribe for new shares, by exercise of warrants. In total, 12,846 warrants of series TO3 were exercised, corresponding to a subscription rate of approximately 0.87 percent. Saniona will thereby receive proceeds of approximately SEK 321,150 (USD 38,150), before issue costs, which amount to approximately SEK 90,000.00 (approximately USD 10,720).



Number of shares and share capital

Saniona will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 321,150, before issue costs. Issue costs amount to approximately SEK 90,000.00, corresponding to approximately 0.28 percent of the issue volume in the exercise of warrants. When the new shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (“Bolagsverket”), the total number of shares in Saniona will amount to 62,385,677 shares and the share capital will amount to SEK 3,134,699.05.

Financial advisor, legal advisor, and issuing agent

Sedermera Fondkommission is financial advisor, Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal advisor, and Nordic Issuing is issuing agent to Saniona in connection with the issue and exercise of warrants.

For more information regarding the warrants of series TO3, please contact

Nordic Issuing, Phone: +46 40-632 00 20, Email: info@nordic-issuing.se

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CEST on 22 April 2021.

About Saniona

Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona’s robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical development. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Saniona. An offer to the persons concerned to subscribe for units consisting of warrants in Saniona has only been made through the prospectus that Saniona published on February 14, 2020.

